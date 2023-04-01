Home Health 4th International Zoom Hack Slam – Medicine and Health, Medical Specialists and Wellness
by admin
Image source: Daniela Hörwey

Daniela Hörwey, bioresonance therapist from Hohenau an der March, was present at the 4th international Zoom Hack Slam on April 1, 2023.

In a slam, people present a valuable impulse within a short given time.

Hack stands for an idea, a trick.

The organizer Hermann Scherer, a well-known author and trainer, who leads the list of the TOP 100 speakers in third place, divided the 99 finalists from 8 countries into small groups.

In just 10 minutes, 10 experts per group presented their individual life hacks.

Daniela Hörwey, with her expertise in the field of frequencies/vibrations, was able to explain in just 1 minute how important it is to be in resonance with the heart vibration. Among other things, this increases your own well-being. Decisions are also made more easily. Your own life is gradually becoming more positive and a good mood is on the daily agenda.

Her thesis: He who is in resonance with his heart is happier!

Contact

bioresonance

Dipl.-Ing. Daniela Hörwey

moat 5

A-2273 Hohenau on the March

+43 676 9782460

[email protected]

bioresonance

