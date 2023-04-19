12
4th Medicinal Cannabis Congress on June 1st and 2nd, 2023 / Bring a Friend campaign until May 3rd, 2023 | <a data-ail="904885" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/category/health/" >HEALTH</a> ADHOC
REGISTER NOW
4. Medicinal Cannabis Congress am 01. und 02.06.2023
Special topic: Medicinal cannabis
REGISTER NOW
4. Medicinal Cannabis Congress am 01. und 02.06.2023
Bring a Friend promotion until May 3rd, 2023
Hybrid – The Medicinal Cannabis Congress combines science and practice in the interdisciplinary discourse on cannabis medication in medical care and therapy.
Sign up for 4. Medicinal Cannabis Congress and bring a friend or colleague with you for free (!).
With our “Bring a Friend” campaign, you only pay for one registration, the second registration is free for you or your companion.
Is that a fair offer?
Then take the opportunity now and register at:
We would be happy to welcome you in Berlin!
Best regards
MCC-Team