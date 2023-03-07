Hybrid – We cordially invite you to the 4. Medicinal Cannabis Congress on June 1st and 2nd, 2023 in and out of Berlin. Representatives from all areas of the medical profession, pharmacies and industry will take part in the two-day medical training event (12 CME continuing education credits) on the topic of cannabis medication in medical care and therapy.

The hybrid Medicinal Cannabis Congress 2023 will be rounded off by a separate Industry Lounge where companies can present their current research and production results.

The 4th edition of the congress will take place in a hybrid format in the Harnack House, the conference venue of the Max Planck Society in Berlin.

We would be happy to welcome you in Berlin!

Best regards

MCC-Team