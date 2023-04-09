The central topic of the pharmaceutical dialogue is the good, safe and sustainable affordable supply of medicines to patients in Germany. Together with the Federal Ministry of Health, Federal Research and the Federal Ministry of Economics, the representatives of the pharmaceutical associations, science and the Industrial Union for Mining, Chemistry and Energy (IG BCE) are advising on ways to strengthen Germany as a location in terms of good patient care and both to boost research and the development of future-oriented medicines.

New trends in medicine and pharmacy and increasing digitization in the healthcare sector are presenting the healthcare industry with new challenges. The aging population in Germany not only requires new approaches to recruiting skilled workers. New therapies must also be developed in order to do justice to the elderly population with the diseases typical of old age. It is therefore important to promote Germany as a pharmaceutical location in order to ensure that patients have quick access to high-quality medicines.

The work results of the Pharmadialog are summarized in a results report. The report will be published at the beginning of April 2016 and will also be available on the website of the Federal Ministry of Health.