5.4 magnitude earthquake in northeastern China, damage and injuries – Corriere della Sera

5.4 magnitude earthquake in northeastern China, damage and injuries

5.4 magnitude earthquake in northeastern China, damage and injuries Corriere della SeraChina: 5.7 magnitude earthquake in north-east, damage and injuries – Last hour – Ansa.it ANSA AgencyChina, magnitude 5.7 earthquake in the North-East: damage and injuries TGCOMChina, magnitude 5.7 earthquake in northeast: collapsed buildings, injured the RepublicEarthquake today in China, strong shock in the north-east of the country: 75 buildings collapsed, at least ten injured ilmessaggero.itSee full coverage on Google News

