5 apple tree diseases (pictures) that often attack the fruit tree

For many people, apple trees are simply part of the garden. They have beautiful flowers, provide the perfect shade and bear delicious fruit in summer and autumn. It’s all the more annoying when the leaves on your favorite tree suddenly wither, curl or turn brown. In the article we explain which apple tree diseases often affect the fruit tree and what you can do to save the harvest.

Common apple tree diseases on the leaves

Diseases are caused by viruses, fungi and bacteria. They are caused by leaf loss, discoloration and deformation first on the leaves, then on the fruit and finally – on the bark of the tree. Some diseases are very dangerous and need to be treated as soon as possible to allow the tree to recover. We give you an overview.

Apple tree leaves have brown spots: recognize and fight apple scab

Apple scab is a fungal disease that primarily affects fruit trees. The disease first becomes noticeable on the new leaves. First, there are many small brown spots, which then become larger and larger. Then the fruit will also be affected. Brown spots, cracks and corking appear on the fruit bowl.

An important prerequisite for the pathogen to spread is the weather. The trees are usually attacked during the flowering period in spring. Frequent rains do not dry the leaves and make them more susceptible to fungal attack. The young leaves are particularly easily infected.

Control is particularly possible with potted plants – since they have a compact growth, the shrubs can be treated more quickly. For this purpose, the diseased parts of the plant are first removed and disposed of with the household waste. Then it is treated with a fungicide.

For large apple trees, treatment with a fungicide is often the only option – although this is not always effective. As a preventive measure, large trees are thinned out in spring so that all leaves can get sunlight and the trees are whitewashed.

The fruit tree has yellow leaves that are curling: curling disease

The curling disease is also triggered by a fungal pathogen. The leaves curl up, turn reddish brown and dry up. If the disease is not recognized and treated in time, the affected leaves will die off in mid to late June. Significantly fewer fruits are borne, they remain small and ripen much more slowly than usual. Even if the disease is successfully combated, a low harvest must be expected next year.

The treatment is carried out using approved pesticides for private use. However, this should happen before bud formation in early spring. If you missed the time, you can now remove the affected parts of the plant and then have to wait until next year. Usually, most apple trees are able to keep the fungus at bay for a year and can survive the infestation. However, if they are not treated for the next year or so, they will become so weakened that they could die.

Apple Tree Diseases: Identifying Fire Blight

Fire blight is caused by bacteria. They mainly attack fruit trees and are very dangerous. If the trees are not treated in time, they can die. The bacteria first attack the young leaves and the flowers, which first turn dark brown and then black. The clinical picture is very typical – black shoots, leaves and flowers that dry up.

The disease is so dangerous because it spreads very quickly and because there is hardly any treatment. In landscaping, different variants with antibiotics are tried again and again, but their use for private purposes is not permitted. In many regions there is therefore an obligation to report – you should inform the plant protection office at the first sign. The diseased plant parts are then immediately removed and the tools disinfected.

Apple tree diseases: powdery mildew

Powdery mildew is a fungal disease that affects not only trees, but also various types of vegetables and even ornamental plants. In apple trees, the disease occurs in two stages – the first in spring and the second in summer. If the plant is not treated in time, the tree will not be able to form healthy flower buds and will not bear fruit.

Luckily, powdery mildew can be fought fairly quickly. There are both fungicides and home remedies that give good results. A milk-water solution can quickly solve the problem.

Apple tree diseases on the trunk: fruit tree cancer

Most apple tree diseases first affect the leaves. An exception is fruit tree canker. It is triggered by a fungus that affects the trunk and branches. In spring and summer you notice discoloration of the bark. These spots are sinking. The difference between the healthy and diseased bark is visible. The affected branches die off and cracks appear in the bark on the trunk.

There is no treatment for fruit tree cancer. The only thing you can do is cut off the affected parts of the plant.