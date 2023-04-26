5 benefits for Skin and Hair that you may not know yet

Aloe Vera, a powerful ally for well-being, inside and out! Ever used for skin and hair care? Soothing, healing, hydrating, anti-aging: discover all the benefits!



The plant of immortality: this is what they called it in ancient times, already used from Egypt to South America for its numerous beneficial properties. The plant we are talking about is thealoe vera, or aloe barbadensis, which has numerous elements dissolved in a large quantity of water in its pulpy leaves. In the juice of aloe, flavonoids and anthraquinones are found, excellent for treating the skin and digestive system from within, anti-inflammatory and immunostimulant, while in the gelat the base of each cosmetic product (the important thing is that there are high percentages), there are polysaccharides, enzymes, lipids and amino acids, vitamins A, C, E and of the group Bminerals and plant sterols, a very powerful mix that makes it anti-inflammatory, healing, antioxidant, soothing, purifying and refreshing.

The many benefits of aloe for skin and hair

Natural and with very low side effects (however it is always good to do a small test to understand the tolerance with your own skin), in purity or together with oils, the many properties ofaloe make it perfect for more than one action: moisturizing and inspiring cell regenerationis used in cream or gel for reduce acne marksflaming the skin e lighten spots. Soothing e refreshingreduces redness and irritation, and can be applied not only as after sun, but also localized for insect bites or small wounds. Ultimately, it has properties elasticizers and regenerating and is used to counteract the former wrinkles and minimize the signs of aging. For the hairits action purifying makes it perfect against dandruff and oily scalpbut also for moisturize e light up the hair, with a good effect anti-frizz and polishing.

From Benessence the bio anti-acne and anti-stain cleanser

Aloe contrasts the production of sebum and helps cell regeneration, helping the reduction of acne and the visibility of spots. Together with tea tree oil or propolis, the effect is even greater. This cleaner 100% vegan is suitable for all skin types, removes dirt and impurities leaving the skin soft and fresh, aloe, used in juice instead of water, with panthenol and proteins ofavenahe guarantees hydration prolonged and the addition of essential oils of lavender, tea tree e lemon enhances the purifying action.

Antiage serum by Equilibra, effective and low cost

The presence of antioxidants counteracts free radicals, responsible for oxidation and skin aging: the Aloe-based anti-aging face serum is a velvety serum, which is easily absorbed and non-greasy, to smooth and brighten the skin of the face, improving tone and elasticity. The texture is full-bodied but not heavy and the fragrance is delicate. Rich in polysaccharides, it is delicate even for the most sensitive skin. Present at 50%, the aloe hydrates, protects and rebalances the skin of the face. In synergy with thehyaluronic acid with different molecular weights, it ensures effective action against wrinkles and signs of ageing.

Primitive gel of aloe, refreshing and antibacterial

Aloe vera has antibacterial, antiseptic, anti-inflammatory and soothing properties: it creates a natural defense for the skin, simplifying the repair processes. It can also be used as an aftershave or after shaving to soothe irritated skin. L’ZUCCARI aloe vera it has a unique quality, perceivable by the body of the gel and juice. The secret is in its production process, which preserves the raw material. In this gel the100% pure aloe and concentrate designs and defends the skin against any aggression. Can also be used on wounds and insect bites. It takes care of all skin types, even the most sensitive and stressed, and is useful for moisturizing hands and feet in case of dry skin.

Moisturizing Hair Mask with Aloe Vera for hydration and shine

Thanks to the property moisturizing some aloe vera also i hair reap its benefits. Aloe can be used as a compress for brittle, dry or damaged hair: it nourishes it deeply and makes it strong and shiny, also counteracting hair loss. There Christophe Robin mask with pure aloe vera gel concentrate and 98% natural ingredients, it performs a deep moisturizing action, with a few minutes treatment. Aloe vera is a combination of vitamins, amino acids and nutrients while flaxseed oil supplies fatty acids to the hair fibre, plumping and making them shiny. It is applied over the entire length and on the scalp, rinsing after application.

UrteKram anti-dandruff shampoo, organic anti-dandruff and anti-grease

This organic shampoo it takes care of your skin and hair and is indicated for those with dandruff problems and a scalp that tends to get fat. Thanks to the natural active ingredients, it restores the balance of the scalp, regulates the production of sebum and helps to counteract the dandruff. It deeply cleanses, removes dead cells that could clog hair follicles and, thanks to its antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties, fights infections. With organic Aloe vera extract, known for its ability to retain water and to penetrate the deepest layers of the hair, stimulates its repair and regeneration. Enriched with glycerin vegetablewhich nourishes and strengthens your hair from roots to ends, and extracts of melissa e magnolia. The essential oil of oranges ripened in the sun gives a fresh and delicate scent.