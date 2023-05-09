5 benefits of spinach (that you probably don’t know)

Spinach promotes sleep and good mood, but they also have other properties that will make you eat them (even more) willingly

Do you eat spinach with the belief that they have a lot of iron? It’s actually not like that.

Although they contain this mineral they are not one of the richest sources.

But there are plenty of reasons to eat them, on the contrary.

Spinach is an exceptional source of many other nutrients useful for the proper functioning of the body. From vitamins to antioxidants.

They also have a reduced calorie content: they provide just over 20 calories per 100 grams.

They therefore have all the credentials to be present at the table and often even more than a couple of times a week.

5 surprising benefits of spinach

They strengthen bones

Spinach is good for skeletal health because it contains calcium. They are excellent both cooked and raw because the former provide less oxalic acid, which hinders the assimilation of this mineral, while the latter raw provide greater quantities of vitamin C, sensitive to heat, which favors the assimilation of this precious mineral for the bones .

They are good for heart health

Eating spinach in a healthy and balanced diet is also an excellent strategy to stay away from the most common diseases, including cardiovascular diseases. They are rich in fiber, antioxidants including vitamin E and folate, of which they are one of the best dietary sources.

Spinach is good for eyesight

Among the antioxidants present in spinach, carotenoids such as lutein and zeaxanthin stand out, which protect the eyes from aging.

They’re good for the mood

Consuming spinach also benefits emotional well-being. The potassium of which it is a source together with calcium counteracts nervousness. Thanks then to the fibers it contributes to the balance of the intestinal flora and consequently to the synthesis of serotonin, also known as the hormone of happiness or good mood.

They promote sleep

Spinach has relaxing properties. They ensure magnesium and potassium minerals that lower cortisol levels, the stress hormone and B complex vitamins that contribute to the synthesis of melatonin, the sleep hormone.

