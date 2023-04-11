Se Easter e Easter Monday they put yours to the test digestion, if recent binges and food excesses have produced heaviness and tiredness, it’s time to run for cover. To report equilibrium within the digestive system it is important, so as to make the operation of digestion itself more fluid and in order to definitively archive that sense of oppression and weight on the stomach.

To facilitate a feeling of lightness after meals here is 5 products completely effective, very valid allies against an overly laborious digestive operation. In support of your stomach Amazon offers the opportunity to evaluate and choose the most suitable product for personal well-being. All this by comparing its properties and benefits and taking advantage of valid discounts. Let’s find out how together.

Easy to take chewable citrosodine, even without water

To regain lightness after eating excesses, here are the chewable tablets Citrosodine based on sodium bicarbonate and citric acid, lemon flavored. In the comfortable and practical format of 30 capsules, it is a product that is easy to take, even without the use of water. From the incredible effervescence they give a refreshing effect, guaranteeing immediate relief even after an excess of food and a heavy meal. Always at hand and easily transportable, they can be taken anywhere. Periodic purchase offers the opportunity to take advantage of a valid match. Discover the product on Amazon.

Against gastric reflux and heartburn here is Maalox RefluRAPID

Lingering with large portions can solicit the effects of annoying gastroesophageal reflux, so the medical device Maalox RefluRAPID can act decisively. The product is able to block acid reflux, reducing heartburn and protecting the lining of the esophagus, thanks to the formula based on sodium alginate, sodium bicarbonate, sodium carbonate and calcium carbonate. A panacea in case of bad digestion and also of gastric heartburn typical of pregnancy – it is always better to consult your doctor first -, because it limits the level of acidity by creating a visco-elastic barrier for the well-being of the mucous membranes. Available in convenient sachets, periodic purchase offers the possibility of a valid discount. Discover the product on Amazon.

Crastan the effervescent digestive tablets to always carry with you

To regulate the effects of excess food and binge rushes to the rescue Krastan effervescent digestive tablets, available in convenient packs of 25 tablets. Gluten-free and colourant-free, with a pleasant lemon flavour, the tablets are bicarbonate-based and can be taken as needed, guaranteeing rapid and effective relief. A periodic purchase offers the possibility of exploiting a valid match. Discover the product on Amazon.

DigestivAid for the well-being of the stomach against acidity

DigestivAid NoAcid is a supplement based on calcium carbonate, papaya and licorice perfect to facilitate proper digestion and against stomach acid. Calcium supports an adequate function of digestive enzymes, for a product with a pleasant aroma of licorice and fennel. Easy to take, just follow the directions on the package. A periodic purchase allows you to take advantage of a valid discount. Discover the product on Amazon.

Biochetasi pocket the chewable tablets for the relief of the stomach

Available in convenient chewable tablets Digestive pocket bioketase it is the practical and effective supplement, easy to take with you everywhere. Contains calcium and group B vitamins, an important support to facilitate the normal function of digestive enzymes but also for normal cellular energy metabolism. A periodic purchase allows you to take advantage of a valid discount. Discover the product on Amazon.

