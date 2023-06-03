5 bike gadgets you absolutely need to make cycling more fun

Absolute must-haves: You need these 5 bicycle gadgets to have more fun cycling

Summer time is bike time! For everyone who likes to get on their bike when the temperatures are warm, we have 5 cool gadgets that should not be missing on a trip.

JF Kennedy once said, “Nothing compares to the simple joy of riding a bike.” But just cycling is not enough for us! So that you can have even more fun in the saddle, we were looking for cool accessories and found them. These 5 gadgets are also practical and can also score in terms of security. 1. Smart bike lock

With the innovative technology of the U-lock 770A SmartX from ‘ABUS’, your smartphone becomes a key. The lock can not only be locked and unlocked using the app, the location of the bike can also be determined. Another advantage: The ‘3D Position Detection’ recognizes the smallest vibrations, triggering an alarm with a volume of 100dB. According to the manufacturer, this makes it the most secure bike lock in its class. 2. Colorful spoke lights Boring cat eyes were yesterday! With colorful spoke lights, your nightly journey home becomes an exciting light show Four small LED lamps are mounted in the spokes and create colorful patterns. Depending on the type of attachment, there are different effects. Just let yourself be surprised and draw attention to yourself! 3. Bike bell like a luxury accessory

Klingeling – Make way for the Oi Luxe! The ‘Knog’ bicycle bell offers the perfect solution for those who want to keep their handlebars unobtrusive. The discreet, elegant design appeals to just about every type of bike: from mountain bikers to hip urban cyclists. On the inside, a leather strap protects against slipping and scratches, on the outside the bell impresses with a stylish stainless steel housing, which is available in three different colors. 4. Everything stowed away with “Clug” If there is no storage space, storing the bike becomes a challenge. The “Roadie” wall bracket from Clug offers a practical and, above all, clean solution for this. The Clug is quickly and easily fixed to the wall with two screws. The Clug is very inconspicuous and stores the bike in a space-saving way without dirtying the wall. 5. Flashing cycling gloves With the onset of twilight, turning becomes more and more dangerous. With signal gloves you can still give a clear hand signal. Integrated LED lamps form arrows that show the direction and let you safely curve through the streets. The gloves are a real eye-catcher! And that’s what they should be after all. Editor FIT FOR FUN You can read more bike-related news here: If you want to save money and also keep fit, switch to a bike. With these five simple tips, cycling to work will quickly become the highlight of the day. With the warm temperatures and sunny weather, many get their bikes out of the basement again. But before you take your first ride, you should put the bike through its paces. We have some expert tips for you!

The original for this post “You need these 5 bike gadgets for more fun cycling” comes from FitForFun.

FitForFun