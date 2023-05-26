5 body odors that shouldn’t be ignored: if you have them, your health can be in danger

As unpleasant as it is, it is quite normal for our body to produce moods and smells. Some, however, must sound the alarm!

When you play sports or when it’s rather hot, it is normal for a halo of sweat to start forming under the armpits: this is il way that our body has to regulate its internal temperature in situations where it needs to do so, such as during physical effort. Likewise, there are also other parts of the body that can sweat, such as the feet for example.

If closed inside the shoes all day, it may be that humidity and bad smell are created. If therefore sweating is natural and physiological, in some cases the smell given off by sweat or other parts of the body must set off an alarm: Here because.

In general, we advise you to learn a recognize your body odorsso you can spot right away when one is louder than usual or very different from what you’re used to. In fact, it is precisely the strange ones that trigger the alarm, which we have never heard of: in these cases, it is a good habit to contact your doctor. So here it is the 5 signs that could indicate a malfunction or a more serious problem.

5 alarm bell smells: bad breath and all the causes

There are many people in the world who suffer from bad breath. In some cases, this is caused by poor oral hygiene or from the ingestion of particular foods, such as garlic. In reality, however, bad breath can also be determined by the interdental stagnation of food or plaque bacteria that form between one tooth and another

If, despite your good dental hygiene, you notice particularly bad breath, contact your trusted dentist as this could hide problems with the teeth and gums. In the event that the specialist does not find any problems, also go to your family doctor.

Speaking of nasopharyngeal infections, for example, bad breath can be determined by the presence of purulent and necrotic material. Bad breath also may also indicate liver disease and, in these cases, it takes the name of ammoniacal halitosis.

Scalp odor

Well yes, even the scalp can stink. In some cases, this is one of the symptoms of seborrheic dermatitis but, in others, it can simply indicate disorders in the area, very frequently accompanied by dandruff, whitish or yellowish scales, pimples, dilated pores and acne even on the face.

In these cases, it is always good to contact a dermatologist specializing in trichologywho will be able to carefully evaluate the patient’s situation, indicating suitable treatments and cosmetics.

Bad smell of the armpits and private parts

Although sweating under the armpits is completely normal, in reality, in the face of a particularly pungent odor, one should ask oneself a few questions. In some cases, the reason is to be found in the eating habits: spices, caffeine and very fatty foods could affect the smell of underarm sweat. In these cases, light, breathable clothing and the application of a little deodorant are recommended, as using too much makes the situation worse.

A bad underarm odor, however, it can also indicate anxiety, stress and even taking certain specific drugs can affect it negatively. Likewise, too the smell of private parts it is to be monitored because, especially in women, if it is particularly pungent it can be the alarm bell of infections such as candida or chlamydia.

If you notice any difference, immediately contact a doctor or gynecologist and explain the situation to him: without any shame, you are taking care of your body.

Foul smelling urine

How many times, in the spring, have you enjoyed a nice plate of asparagus and eggs, noticing a particularly pungent and nauseating smell when you urinated? Well yes, what we eat affects the smell of pee. In reality, however, if you notice a pungent, almost unbearable smell similar to the scent of ammonia, then you could be on the way to a good urinary infection, such as cystitis.

Even some drugs can alter the smell of urine such as, for example, Vitamin B-based supplements. In general, however, the disorders that can cause a foul smelling urine are renal failure, prostatitis, urethritis, pyelonephritis , diabetes, gonorrhea, chlamydia, kidney stones and liver failure.

Bad foot odor

Feet can sweat and get smelly, especially after a full day in shoes. But if you notice that the stench becomes insistent and different than usual, this could indicate a condition of severe stress and anxiety.

Some drugs such as penicillin also affect this smell, as well as pathological conditions of the body such as hypoglycemia, hyperthyroidism, alcohol intakenerve substances or poor body hygiene.

In this case, consult a doctor or dermatologist to avoid the presence of problems localized to the foot and proceed with the specialist to exclude the main causes, to then determine what is the cause of such an annoying and embarrassing ailment.

