A new variant of covid-19 has arrived in Europe and is expected to become the dominant strain by mid-November. This is what was written by an epidemiological update published today by European Center for Disease Prevention and Control.

This is the variants BQ.1 whose circulation was detected in the week 2-8 October. The new variant is already circulating almost all of Europe and is expected to become the dominant strain by mid-November, early December 2022.

But what is known about this new variant? Do you need to worry? Here is what is known about it and which countries are involved.

Variant BQ.1 capable of evading the immune response

The new Covid variant sub-lineage BQ.1 according to the collected samples, it is already present in several countries of the European Union, including Italy. In particular, there are 5 countries with the highest percentage of positives to the new variant. France with 19% is already widely affected, then there are Belgium at 9%, Ireland at 7%, the Netherlands at 6%. The fifth nation is Italy with 5% of infected people.

Forecasts from the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control say that in about a month this strain will become the dominant strain in Europe ousting the circulating variants of Omicron.

But what is known about this new variant? Is it more dangerous? According to preliminary laboratory studies carried out in Asia, the BQ.1 it would have the ability to evade the immune response created with vaccines in a considerable way. However, based on the data still available, there is no evidence that the BQ.1 variant is associated with a higher severity of the infection than previous Omicron variants.

So at the moment there is no need to worry about the spread of this new variant which could be more contagious but at the same time not more serious than Omicron, thus causing mild and curable symptoms in a few days.

The ECDC calls on states to remain vigilant

However, the ECDC does not intend to let its guard down and has asked member states to share the information in their possession to make risk assessments in the coming weeks.

“Countries should remain vigilant for BQ.1 distress and dissemination signals and maintain sensitive and representative tests” – said the director of the ECDC Andrea Ammon.

Older people considered most at risk and other indicators of severity such as hospitalizations and deaths should be monitored more. “Countries should continue to monitor Covid-19 case rates, particularly in people aged 65 and over. Severity indicators such as hospitalizations, ICU admissions and employment and deaths should also be monitored “ – the words of Ammon.

Priority should continue to be given to vaccines, especially in frail and elderly people, with additional booster doses. For all the others it is currently recommended, but not mandatory, the fourth dose.