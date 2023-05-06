5 essential tasks in the garden

The days are getting longer and warmer in May, there is no longer any risk of frost and there is plenty to do in the garden, greenhouse and vegetable patch. Put on your most trusty pair of gloves and get ready for May gardening! There are 5 essential tasks for a beautiful garden that you should do. Enjoy the sun outdoors while you work!

May Gardening – Tending to the Lawn

In May the grass starts to grow like crazy. So start mowing now and try to do it once a week if possible. If you are surprised and discover a jungle where the lawn used to be, set the lawn mower to the highest cutting height. Ideally, you should cut off no more than a third of the grass blades at a time. You should then gradually bring the cutting height back to normal using the following reductions. You can instead follow the new trend in May gardening and not mow the lawn.

Weeding and fertilizing the lawn should be done in May. Because the lawn grows so efficiently, it should fill in the gaps left by weeds that are removed. Pick a day when it doesn’t rain and feed your lawn. On the other hand, you can also consider leaving certain parts of your yard with longer grass. A good place to start is in a corner behind a shed, at the edge of the yard, or even behind some trees. This can be of great benefit to the native flora and fauna of the area.

Tasks for a beautiful garden – growing and sowing vegetables

Many types of vegetables not only thrive better in cooler temperatures, they also taste sweeter. It is possible to directly sow leafy greens such as lettuce, spinach and kale, as well as root vegetables such as carrots, leeks and radishes.

Early May is the time for hardening seedlings

Nighttime temperatures are still a little chilly for warm-weather veggies like tomatoes and peppers. However, as daytime temperatures rise, you can already begin to acclimate indoor seedlings to the outdoors by introducing them outdoors gradually and in a controlled manner. While you’re at it, consider bringing some of your houseplants outside onto the patio or balcony. After spending the past year under artificial lighting, they also need to adjust to outdoor life.

Plant tomatoes, peppers & Co. at the end of May

At the end of May, the heat-loving vegetables can be taken out of their hiding places and used. Tomatoes, zucchini, aubergines, peppers and other heat-loving vegetables are safe to plant in the garden once they have had the necessary time to harden. Choose a location that gets 6 to 8 hours of direct sunlight daily and follow a regular schedule of watering, fertilizing, and other maintenance to ensure optimal harvests.

Take care of your ornamental garden

You should do these indispensable tasks!

Tasks for a beautiful garden – plant perennials

In May the soil is getting warmer and this is the best time to start planting perennials. Once established, these plants begin to grow faster. Only plants that are strong enough to withstand light frosts should be planted outdoors. However, if your garden rarely gets cold, sensitive plants such as dahlias can also be planted there. Continue applying mulch until the plants have grown enough that you can still walk between them.

Keep weeds at bay

Keep weeds under control whenever possible. You can keep it in check by tilling the area with a quick hoe once a week so the plants you want to grow don’t have to compete with the weeds for water, light, or nutrients.

May gardening – plant summer bulbs in the ground

If you planted spring-blooming bulbs in the fall, they should be in full bloom by now, but they won’t look as pretty for much longer. Summer bulbs like lilies, dahlias and gladioli are great for sprucing up your garden later in the season when the annuals you bought that month are wilting. This is because summer bulbs flower later than annual plants. Put the bulbs in the ground as soon as possible and arrange them so that they flower one after the other.

Control aphids

It is important to monitor plants for aphid infestation. You can get rid of them by rinsing them off the buds with a hose. Using a teaspoon of dish soap in three liters of water, you can make a homemade anti-pest soap solution that will help you get rid of the problem without the use of potentially dangerous pesticides. You can also use nettle broth as a control agent.

May Gardening – Water plants regularly

It is extremely important that plants are adequately watered, especially those kept in pots and containers. Place saucers under planters with dry plants that need water. If you planted new hedges in the spring, be sure to water them regularly during the first growing season.