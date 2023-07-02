Looking young and modern is certainly a desire shared by many women of all ages. Especially as we get older, we do everything possible to cheat off a few years. And that’s when it can sometimes quickly backfire. There are no rules in fashion and everyone has their own style and taste. And yet we must take into account that our body changes over time. What suited us perfectly in our thirties may not be a good idea after a certain age. And so that you always shine in your full splendor, we have made some smart for you and tell you 5 fashion sins for women over 50 that you should definitely avoid this summer!

5 fashion sins for women over 50 that you should avoid in summer

We probably don’t have to explain to you that our outfit decisions have a huge influence on our appearance. Just as we could cheat a few years off with a few makeup tricks and the right hairstyles for women over 50, there are also some fashion faux pas for women over 50 that you should definitely avoid. After all, you certainly don’t want to be seen as older than you actually are, do you?

Wear transparent bra straps

The right bra gives our breasts a nice shape and makes them appear firmer or larger. Crop tops and off-the-shoulder dresses are simply part of summer and look gorgeous on women of all ages. But we can’t say it often enough – the so-called transparent bra straps are not transparent at all. You still see them all the time and for us they are definitely one of the biggest fashion sins for women over 50 that you should avoid in summer. The straps not only look ugly – the plastic also feels extremely uncomfortable on sweaty skin in the summer heat. The much better and much more comfortable alternative would be bandeau bras, which do completely without straps. And if you have nice and firm breasts, then there is absolutely nothing wrong with not wearing a bra at all.

The wrong underwear with white pants and skirts

And while we’re on the subject of underwear, we’ll tell you one of the biggest fashion sins for women over 50 that you should avoid in summer. You can’t see white panties under the white trousers? But you are wrong! The light-colored underwear often stands out and can quickly ruin our outfit. Wearing colored underwear under white trousers or a skirt is also an absolute no-go. To create an elegant look, it is important to know what underwear goes with white clothes. A very good solution are skin-colored panties that match your skin tone. And so that you don’t see any lines, it’s best to wear seamless underwear. As the name suggests, these are very thin panties that have no seams. Seamless underwear is not even noticeable under very tight dresses and skirts and is therefore an absolute must for the warm summer months.

Wearing too many nudes or pastels

Yes, we know – nudes and soft pastel colors are an integral part of our wardrobes in summer and are among the most important basics that we can always rely on. But as we age, our skin becomes paler and unfortunately loses some of its color. Wearing nudes or pastels from head to toe is actually a styling mistake that makes you look older. To avoid this, only use the colors as small accents and create great contrasts with lighter summer nuances. For example, blue and rose are a particularly popular summer combination. Or how about black and beige? The possibilities are truly endless and the outfits will really make you shine!

They wear ugly, comfortable shoes

From a certain age, we place much more value on comfort, and of course that’s a good thing. At some point we just don’t feel like aching feet and high heels anymore, right? Just because you like it more comfortable doesn’t mean you should sacrifice style. But if you would like to wear comfortable “health shoes”, then please prefer Birkenstocks. Crocs and any plastic shoes are so dated and can ruin even the most elegant of outfits. The selection of Birkenstock trends for 2023 is really huge and the comfortable classic shoe looks cooler than ever.

Wearing too much jewelry

Whether necklaces, elegant earrings or bracelets – jewelry always gives our outfits the finishing touch and provides a modern touch. Unfortunately, far too often we meet women who have really overdone their accessories. Please stop wearing chunky statement jewelry. This will only make you look outdated and for us this is also one of the biggest fashion sins for women over 50 that you should avoid in summer. In order to create a youthful, fresh look, the rule “less is more” applies. Small, filigree necklaces and dainty pearl earrings radiate timeless elegance and are very trendy this summer anyway.

