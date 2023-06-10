5 fertilizing, watering and pruning mistakes to avoid

It gives the home garden a Mediterranean touch, keeps mosquitoes and ticks away and is the perfect cut plant: There are many reasons why lavender is so popular. All the more annoying when the lavender suddenly turns brown, droops or dries up. As a hobby gardener, you ask yourself why that could be. We list 5 common grooming mistakes that are to blame.

1. Lavender care mistake: Water incorrectly

Like most plants from the Mediterranean region, lavender is also adapted to heat and drought. It forms large and long root balls and can easily reach the lower layers of the earth. In this way, it can cover its water requirements even if the upper soil layer is completely dry. In the home garden, rainwater is often sufficient. The lavender is only watered during longer dry periods and temperatures above 28° Celsius.

The plant turns brown and dries up: too much water

Lavender really only needs water during long heat waves. Even if the finger test shows that the soil has dried out, even then you don’t have to water the lavender. Regular watering in summer is the most common cause of brown leaves. The roots become soggy and can no longer absorb water. The plant begins to dry up. First, the shoots turn brown, then the flowers fall off and the whole plant dries up.

Lavender turns yellow: watered only from above

Lavender is only watered from below. This keeps the leaves, shoots and flowers dry. Incorrect watering in combination with loamy, impermeable soil or poor drainage in the bucket often lead to discoloration. The leaves first turn yellow and then brown – a sure sign of waterlogging.

Wet leaves are also entry points for bacteria and viruses. Yellow leaves with brown spots are typical of leaf spot disease.

2. Care mistake: fertilize lavender wrong

Lavender is a very hardy plant that doesn’t actually need any fertilizer. Only potted plants can benefit from fertilizing in June. This is because rain and irrigation water wash away the nutrients from the soil. To compensate for the deficiency, you can work some coffee grounds or compost into the substrate at the beginning of summer.

Lavender suddenly dies: nitrogen fertilizer

It is very common for the lavender to be supplied with the usual garden fertilizer. However, this can have very serious consequences for the Mediterranean plant. Nitrogen fertilizers can be particularly harmful. It delivers too many nutrients at once, causing lavender to grow vigorously. However, the young shoots are not hardy and freeze as soon as the first frost sets in.

3. Wrong soil for lavender

Lavender needs poor, sandy soil to thrive. Conventional potting soil is not suitable for potted plants. You have to work in extra sand. Incidentally, the same applies to clay soil in the garden – this is insufficiently permeable and waterlogging can quickly occur. It is also important that the soil is calcareous.

Lavender hangs heads: waterlogging

Is your lavender hanging heads? Check the soil for waterlogging. Poor tub drainage and impermeable soil are among the most common causes of wilted shoots. In many cases, waterlogging leads to rot – the whole plant dies. To prevent this, you can work sand into the garden soil or lay a drainage layer of gravel on the bottom of the pot. In the case of potted plants, you should also regularly check whether the drainage holes are blocked. Lavender needs space for its roots and needs to be repotted annually. Anyone who missed this important part of care in spring can do the same in summer.

4. Missing out on the annual cut

The lavender needs a cut every year so that it develops well. Anyone who has missed this pruning can quickly find out in summer that their plant suddenly looks bald and no longer grows. The result is bare shoots and a lack of flowering. The right time to cut back is at the end of summer. Immediately after flowering, the shoots are cut back to a third. In spring – early to mid-April, the lavender is shortened a second time to 20 cm. This second, vigorous pruning encourages growth in spring and flowering in summer.

Lavender does not bloom: missed the pruning in spring

If the lavender no longer blooms profusely or forms no flowers at all, then a pruning error is usually to blame. The right time for pruning in spring is often missed, sometimes simply postponed to autumn. However, if the shoots become bare, then there is nothing you can do to save the plant.

5. Lavender Care Mistakes: Wrong location

Lavender plants prefer a full sun, sheltered from the wind. It is best to place it near a house wall and avoid covered terraces and balconies. If something is wrong with the space on the balcony or in the garden, the first thing the plant will do is stop flowering. Then it turns yellow and then dries up.