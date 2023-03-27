Article content

Here are 5 foods that are good for the brain. Of course, no “magic pill” or potion of longevity or immortality, but one thing is certain: there are foods that help more than others to cushion the aging of brain cells.

Foods that are good for the brain? Lots of green leafy vegetables

Green leafy vegetables such as kale, spinach, broccoli are rich in nutrients such as vitamin K, lutein, folate and beta carotene. All nutrients that they are ideals for strengthening cognitive abilities.

Fatty fish

Oily fish are abundant sources of omega-3 fatty acids, healthy unsaturated fats that have been linked to lower blood levels of beta-amyloid.

This protein is an enemy for our body because it is the one that forms harmful clots in the brain of people with Alzheimer’s disease.

The ideal is to eat fatty fish (eg salmon) twice a week. Green light also for cod and tuna.

Berries

Flavonoids, which are all those plants with natural pigments, also help improve memory.

According to a study by researchers at Harvard’s Brigham and Women’s Hospital, women who ate two or more servings of strawberries and blueberries each week were able to delay memory decline for up to two and a half years.

Tea and coffee

They always told you that tea and coffee they hurt? Wrong! Theine and caffeine offer, not only a short-term increase in concentration, but they are a cure-all for long-term memory.

According to research carried out on two groups of people, members of the caffeine group were able to correctly identify some images shown to them the following day, compared to the placebo group who had not taken any.

Nights

Nuts are also excellent sources of protein and healthy fats, and reportedly may improve memory as well. But not only that: the cardiovascular system would also benefit from it.

According to a 2015 study from UCLA, walnuts are high in a type of omega-3 fatty acid called alpha-linolenic acid (ALA).

Diets high in ALA and other omega-3 fatty acids have been linked to lower blood pressure lower and cleaner arteries. This is good for both the heart and the brain.