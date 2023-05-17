5 foods to improve brain health: we should consume them every day

It is possible to improve brain health by consuming some foods in particular: let’s find out which ones they are.

Proper nutrition is the first step not only to keep fit but also to keep your brain healthy. In fact, not everyone knows that there are foods that can improve and preserve it.

Below we will reveal which are the foods that, if consumed regularly, help improve the performance of an extremely important organ. What we are about to offer you is information that once again underlines the central role played by nutrition in achieving good mental, as well as physical, health.

Improving brain health: foods that help in this regard

The brain is an organ that can be kept healthy by consuming the right foods. In particular, there are 5 that help protect this organ and improve its performance. Precisely for this reason, experts recommend consuming them regularly.

There are many people who underestimate the properties of Ginseng. Specifically, it is a root that helps improve central nervous system function as well as memory and learning ability. Precisely for this reason, its consumption is extremely indicated in elderly people who can often suffer from certain disorders such as mental confusion or forgetfulness.

Worth mentioning is also the green tea which in particular has positive effects on some very serious pathologies such as, for example, Alzheimer’s. Thanks to the presence of theanine it would be able to counteract memory loss. Experts still recommend resorting to the beneficial properties of the plant Ginko biloba. This one in particular has leaves rich in flavonoid glycosides with enormous antioxidant properties. In particular, they have a protective action on brain cells, improving the management of information in the brain. In addition to this, they also seem to have positive effects on memory.

Among the most consumed drinks there is undoubtedly the coffee but not everyone knows that it helps improve mental activity, make you more alert and avoid memory loss. Clearly these effects are to be understood as referring to a moderate consumption of the drink. In particular, they advise not to exceed 5 cups a day. Ultimately, it is recommended to consume it regularly curcuma. It is a spice rich in curcumin, a substance with a high antioxidant action that helps protect the brain from the consequences of free radicals.

In fact, these, in addition to determining the premature aging of the cells, also end up causing memory loss.

