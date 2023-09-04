5 Habits to Incorporate in September for a Healthier Life, According to Harvard Experts

September marks the beginning of a new course and it is a perfect moment to establish the habits that we would like to incorporate into our lives. According to Harvard, everything that leads us to maintain chronic stress under control will affect the levels of inflammation of our organism. Most of the diseases have as a common factor the Chronic inflammation that silent, low-grade inflammation that does not cause a specific serious problem and that we tend to overlook but, when become chronic in the body, it influences the development of cardiac, hormonal, anti-immune pathologies, etc. The Harvard experts recommend learning to deal with stress as a fundamental objective to increase our health and quality of life.

5 habits to start practicing in September

Harvard Medical School proposes 5 simple habits that should be present in any smart list for the new course. To address them, it is important that you formulate them in the form of micro habits maintained over time.

Be positive. “Laughter lowers levels of stress hormones, reduces inflammation in the arteries and increases ‘good’ HDL cholesterol,” he explains. Harvard. Start the day by sketching a smile. For example, when you hear the alarm go off.

Meditate. “The practice of thought Focusing inward and deep breathing reduces risk factors for heart disease, such as high blood pressure. The close relatives of meditation, yoga and prayer, can also relax the mind and body.” Start meditating a minute a day before going to bed and gradually increase the time.

Do exercise. “Every time you’re physically active, whether it’s walking or playing tennis, your body releases mood-boosting chemicals (endorphins)”. Start by getting up from your work chair periodically.

Disconnect. It is impossible to escape stress when the technology follows you everywhere. “Cut the cord that binds you to her. Avoid emails and TV news. Take time each day to escape the world.” Start with 10 or 15 minutes without a mobile, for example, at lunchtime. Instead of having lunch with your mobile, do it with someone.

Find your way to de-stress. “Simple things, like a hot bath, listening to music or spending time on a favorite hobby can give you a much-needed break from the stressors in your life.” Pick your own and start with just one.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

