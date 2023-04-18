5 healthy foods that aren’t healthy at all: effects on our health

Now let’s first feed on air. More or less well-founded news arrives every day about foods that are bad for us. The point is that at this rate no food will really be saved. We are often led to think that foods are characterized only by their composition and nutritional quality. Wrong: we must also evaluate the degree of processing to which they are subjected.

Let me know a new Italian study, conducted by the Department of Epidemiology and Prevention of the IRCCS Neuromed of Pozzilli (IS), in collaboration with the University of Insubria of Varese and Como, the University of Catania and Mediterranea Cardiocentro of Naples. It is important to know the degree of processing of foods to know the effect that a particular food can have on ours salute.

The new research, published in the British Medical Journal, examined this aspect of our diet, linking it to mortality risk. Scientists have been keeping an eye on the health of more than 22 thousand people for 12 years. Thus it is observed that they are more elaborate foods to be more dangerous to our health. Here is what Marialaura Bonaccio, epidemiologist of the Department of Epidemiology and Prevention of the IRCCS Neuromed in Pozzilli and lead author of the study said: “Our results confirm that the consumption of both foods of poor nutritional quality and that of ultra-processed foods increases significantly the mortality riskespecially for cardiovascular disease. However, when we jointly took into account both the nutritional content of the diet and its degree of industrial processing, it emerged that the latter aspect is the most important in highlighting the greater risk of mortality. In fact, over 80 percent of foods classified as unhealthy by Nutri-Score are also ultra-processed. This suggests that the increased risk of mortality is not directly (or exclusively) attributable to the low nutritional quality of some products, but to the fact that these are also ultra-processed”.

But what are the foods that are not good for health? Sugary and carbonated drinks or spreads, and so far nothing new, but unfortunately also other foods that appear healthy: rusks, crackers, fruit yoghurt, some breakfast cereals and even vegan burgers.