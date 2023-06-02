5 herbal infusions to make at home to take care of the hair

Nature’s resources turn out to be great allies of beauty! Find out which are the best herbal infusions to make at home to bring your hair back to shine.

There are times when nature knows just how to help you take care of yours beautyso why not take advantage of it by making some blends beneficial all super nature? Today we show you how to prepare fabulous natural infusions that take care of yours dry. Ready to discover these secrets of beauty? After all, grandmas really did know a hell of a lot about home remedies… Here you go infusion at herbs to prepare at home to take care of yours dry.

Beautiful and healthy hair thanks to nature’s allies. Here are the beneficial infusions for amazing hair!

Chamomile, mint, nettle, rosemary and birch, these are fabulous herbs they turn out to be excellent natural products to take care of dry. Five o’clock herbs they can be transformed into real allies of beauty for your hair with a few simple steps. In fact, unlike what you might think, these natural herbal infusions to make at home don’t have the shutter speed of the mask or conditioner at all, but they are really infusions with which to rinse off the shampoo. You will immediately notice shinier hair, with a very fresh all natural aroma and, the long term effects are even more wonderful. Perfect for all types of hairthese herbal infusions they restore shine to the hair and treat the scalp, preventing the formation of dandruff and calming the itching due to various irritations. The ingredients to make these natural infusions by and hair they are super simple to find, and many of us can even boast of having them in the garden or on the terrace, but, if not, any herbalist will know how to supply you with these amazing ingredients. Below you will find the recipes to create the beneficial infusions by and hair and what are the respective properties for each! We are waiting for you below to show you the best natural infusions by and hair to do at home!

Birch infusion to purify the hair

Use cosmetic of the infusion of Birch it is used to fortify the hair from the root, and applied to the scalp it is an anti-dandruff remedy and a fabulous stimulating of regrowth. The natural birch infusion also tones the skin of the face and regulates the production of sebum on the scalp. The infusion of Birch it is rich in active ingredients with a purifying action and use cosmetic it is great for purifying from impurity and stimulate the microcirculation.

Nettle infusion to reactivate circulation in the scalp

According to ancient tradition, nettle is an excellent ingredient for the health of the skin dry. In particular, this type of grass is great for creating a infusion fortifying and inspiring, also excellent for preventing the formation of dandruff. Gather quite a few nettle and let it boil, when it is cold enough, rinse i hair after shampooing and you’re done!

The chamomile infusion is excellent for giving golden reflections to blonde hair

The chamomile it is a plant with a thousand properties that also boasts a high power lightening, and it is precisely for this reason that it is widely used in the composition of shampoos and hair lotions. Without the need to resort to specific products, you can prepare a fabulous natural herbal infusion directly at home which will help you lighten the skin by one tone. color yours dry to get beautiful reflexes gold or accentuate the blonde ones. Infuse some chamomile flowers and then allow the decoction to cool before washing out the shampoo.

Rosemary is great for preventing hair loss

to create thenatural infusion al rosemaryput the water to boil, add the rosemary and if you want, even a few sage leaves, both previously chopped. Then let it simmer on low heat for half an hour, and turn off the heat. Leave to rest for at least 3 hours, and then filter through the leaves. Your lotion at herbs to rinse i hair ready. She tries to repeat the rinse several times and, each time, it is necessary to recover the liquid spilled on the hair using a large container to collect it.

Mint tea is great for oily hair

L’mint infusionit’s really great for the dry! Prepare it by placing a teaspoon of dried leaves or 4-5 fresh leaves in a cup and pour 150 ml of boiling water over it and then leave to infuse for 7-10 minutes then filter. Spray the infusion on your hair and you will immediately notice its regulating action. Mint is also great for skin and décolleté, in fact you can vaporize the infusion on them to refresh yourself in the summer.

