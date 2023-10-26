5 kilo malignant tumor removed from a 16 year old patient: record surgery in Padua

A 16-year-old patient had a five-kilo malignant tumor removed that was impossible to reduce with chemotherapy. The mass had displaced the heart and compressed the lungs. The innovative operation was carried out by a team of doctors from the Padua hospital.

On the right, an image of the tumor removed by doctors at the Padua hospital.

The doctors ofPadua hospitalthrough a specific and particular technique, they removed a five kilo malignant tumor of weight, impossible to reduce with chemotherapy, from a 16 year old patient originally from Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The young man discovered, thanks to a remote consultation between the Sarajevo hospital and Professor Gianni Bisogno of Pediatric Oncohematology, that he had a cancer malignant to germ cells, about the size of a soccer ball. This had displaced his heart and compressed his lungs.

The surgery was performed by Pediatric Surgery and the Pediatric Cardiac Surgery of the hospital. The patient, after 40 days of hospitalization, of which 5 were spent in the intensive care unit, returned to Sarajevo, where he continues his treatment. Before the removal the 16 year old had lost twenty kilos in weight and – as the doctors explained – he struggled to breathe and walk.

The complex operational unit of Pediatric Surgery records 1,300 hospitalizations every year and provides 1,500 surgical procedures, while the Pediatric Cardiac Surgery department has 130 hospitalizations per year and performs 250 surgical services.

“We are very proud of this result – commented the general director of the Padua hospital, Giuseppe Dal Ben, on the sidelines of today’s presentation -. It is a result achieved thanks to team collaboration and the sharing of skills, a true team effort that characterizes our reality”.

“One more finish line important of our healthcare, a confirmation of the level of professionalism of our operators and the demonstration of the ability to keep up to date most modern technologies for the benefit of citizens. The result, in fact, was achieved by supporting vital functions in stand by and using a 3D reconstruction”, said the president of Veneto Luca Zaia congratulating the operating team of the Pediatric Surgery and Cardiac Surgery of Padua.

