To sleep better and grow more hair, here are 5 little-known benefits of eating seasonal fruits and vegetables every day

Daily consumption of seasonal fruit and vegetables, ranging in variety and color, is essential for health. Especially the seasonal one, in fact, guarantees a greater richness of nutrients in terms of minerals, vitamins and antioxidants that help the correct functioning of the organism.

The list of benefits that fruit and vegetables have is endless: they protect against overweight, obesity, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease and many other ailments. But alongside the best-known benefits, there are many other lesser-known ones.

5 unexpected benefits of eating seasonal fruit and vegetables every day

Eating seasonal fruit and vegetables is good for your hair

Seasonal fruit and vegetables are an excellent source of antioxidants, which counteract the action of free radicals and protect hair from damage caused by external aggressions.

Many varieties including citrus fruits, berries, peppers, lettuce are very rich in vitamin C, which promotes the production of collagen, a protein that keeps them soft and robust.

They protect memory

Putting seasonal vegetables and fruit on the table every day allows you to fill up on a series of substances, which protect the correct functioning of neurons, the cells of the brain, counteracting memory loss and promoting mental clarity.

They promote good mood

Fruit and vegetables provide B complex vitamins, which participate in the production of well-being neurotransmitters including serotonin, also called the good mood hormone.

They fight stress

Seasonal vegetables and fruits are also sources of ascorbic acid, magnesium, potassium and calcium, nutrients that help stay stress-free.

In addition, they are very rich in water, which is essential for the correct functioning of the body.

They fight insomnia

Some varieties such as grapes, apples, bananas, pineapples, oranges and strawberries are sources of melatonin, the sleep hormone.

Thanks to the richness of minerals with a relaxing action, they promote rest.

