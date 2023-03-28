As we age, our tastes, hobbies, and overall sense of aesthetics change—and with them, the beauty products we enjoy using. You may have noticed that the foundations and powders you used to use aren’t as effective at illuminating your complexion as they once were, and that’s completely normal. As we age, our skin changes in many ways: fine lines and wrinkles increase, skin suppleness decreases, and tone and texture change. However, that doesn’t mean you can’t feel stunning and confident in your own skin every day, now and in the future. Now is the right time to adjust your daily makeup so that your skin can shine both now and in the future. Applying make-up to the age of 50 can be child’s play – with these 5 little tricks you can take your look to a new level!

Natural make-up over 50: Choosing the right foundation for mature skin

For a more natural look, you can use a light foundation, BB or CC cream. However, if you’re struggling with menopausal sweats, you want to choose a foundation that stays in place throughout the day.

They are perfect for those who only need a little coverage as they combine many functions, such as a concealer and an SPF. They moisturize the skin, which tightens it, protects it from harmful environmental influences and gently conceals impurities.

CC creams, sometimes referred to as “color-correcting” creams, are a lighter alternative to traditional foundations, although they still have higher coverage than BB creams. They prime the skin, which evens out skin tone, and typically offer moisturizing properties, making them perfect for older skin and anyone worried about age spots.

Compared to BB and CC creams, foundations have a firmer consistency and offer more coverage. They conceal small blemishes, even out the skin tone and give the complexion a subtle glow. They also come in a wider range of colors for you to choose from.

Perfect make-up for mature women – emphasize eyebrows

With age, eyebrows become unruly and thin, so the goal is to maintain the natural contour of the eyebrows. This helps lift and open the eye and frame the face so you look younger.

Choose an eyebrow pencil that has a brush attached to the other end, which you can use to brush away visible lines. If you have very thin brows, go a shade or two lighter than your own brow color—a touch of definition is better than a line that looks odd. If you have very thick brows, it’s best to go a shade or two darker.

Brow gel is another excellent product that can be used for various purposes such as fixing the brow pencil, filling in the brows and applying color.

Bigger eyes and drooping eyelids make-up from the age of 50

With these tricks, your eyes will look amazing!

eye primer

The real key to using eye primer successfully is this: Apply the primer to the entire lid, from the lash line to the crease, using as little as possible. After that, leave the foundation on for a minute before applying your makeup.

Apply black or dark brown eyeliner or eyeliner

Use a black or dark brown eyeliner (or eye pencil) with a high percentage of pigment. The eyeliner is the product that really restores definition and contour to your eyes. The pencil must be smooth to apply and should be opaque rather than transparent – but not too slippery or too dry. Remember that the texture of the pencil you choose for your eyelids is an important factor.

Subtle eye make-up for women over 50

To make the eyes appear larger, you should contour the crease of the eyelid. Crease contouring is suitable for everyone except those who have sunken eyelids and therefore cannot see the crease. Trace the hollow of the eye just above the crease, but focus primarily on the part of the eye that lies outside the crease. Then use a brush to blend the line to soften it a little and trace it with a similar shade of powder eyeshadow. An eyeshadow stick can be used as a base so that the powder eyeshadow can adhere to the lid.

Make-up younger than 50 – tips for mascara and eyelash curlers

Another tip to make your eyes look longer is to curl your eyelashes. Rotate your wrist away from you when you press the eyelash curler to get the most out of your lashes once they’re securely in the curler. Always use the eyelash curler before applying mascara, never after. Squeeze the closed eyelash curler for a few seconds, then relax and squeeze again. Black mascara is the best color. Most women over 50 have short or thin lashes, and they can all benefit from a mascara.

Lip makeup over 50

Since the goal is to make older lips appear as large as possible, have a nice gloss or lipstick available that complements your natural lip color.

Use a shade close to your natural lip color if you want to give the appearance of larger lips. As your lipstick wears off, going too dark will leave a pronounced lip liner.

It is recommended to use lip gloss if you want to make your lips appear fuller. However, you should avoid products that are slippery, very shiny or matte as they can sometimes do the opposite.

On the other hand, if you can’t resist indulging your passion for a beautiful lipstick, choose a more neutral color. Consider something a few shades darker than your natural lip tone as this can liven up older lips. Likewise, if you can avoid it, avoid matte lipsticks and opt for a creamy lipstick instead.