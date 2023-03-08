The new Fism tender is worth 5 million euros. The purpose of this Call is to support research projects of excellence to find causes, definitive cures, improve services and quality of life for people with MS; provides a dedicated fund, up to one million Euros, for projects of excellence on the MS-related diseases, neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder diseases NMOSD and MOGAD.

The new Fism 2023 Call will finance projects of excellence that promise a significant contribution to research on multiple sclerosis and related pathologies in line with the strategic priorities of the 2025 Agenda.

With the funds invested in research financed by IMF between 2020 and 2022, 62 researchers and 53 projects were supported; 9 scholarships; 7.7 million euros invested.

Researchers are required to be able to integrate and know how to interact between research groups, even within interdisciplinary research areas: «We will give priority to collaborative projects involving and integrating several research groups, including international ones, and proposals characterized by interdisciplinarity – specifies the Fism President Mario Alberto Battaglia – and researchers will be able to submit one-year, two-year, three-year projects, as well as one-year pilot projects (for high-risk innovative research), special projects and research infrastructure projects/requests’.

The projects can be presented until 24 April 2023. All the information to participate in the FISM 2023 call are available on the Aism website or writing to [email protected]

The Fism Bando is financed by the 5xmille of Italians . «In the last 5 years we have invested 40 million euros in scientific research. To date we have 187 active research groups and we are working on 100 research projects for a value of 15 million euros». remind everyone Mario Alberto Battaglia, President of IMF.

«Among the 183 projects presented to FISM with the 2022 call, 98 were considered excellent; our research school is indeed a school of excellence, but only 33 have been funded. For the other 65, more funds are needed. Supporting FISM research with your 5xmille could mean supporting research three times as much” Battle concludes. By applying to the annual FISM call, researchers will respond to the priorities of theAgenda of people with MS and related pathologies. In line with its mission, the Foundation finances and promotes scientific research through participation in national and international projects, as well as through the promotion and funding of centres/networks of excellence. It supports research grants for graduates who want to devote themselves to research (junior research grants) or who have already been engaged in research for years (senior research grants). They can be annual, two-year or three-year scholarships for abroad and for Italy. FISM can consider requests lasting less than 12 months for training periods in specific research areas and techniques. FISM can also receive proposals for important special projects from researchers and institutions.

Evaluate the assignment of one each year ‘Rita Levi Montalcini’ career grant three-year period together with a loan for the same period for an independent research project for qualified Italian researchers, to facilitate their return from abroad or their transfer to an institute of excellence in Italy.

Aism with its Foundation is one of the main funders in Italy and in the world of research on MS: it is the third institution in the world among the associations that deal with multiple sclerosis for funds disbursed, as well as the main reference institution in Italy, funding 80% of research on MS and related pathologies.

Aism and Fism researchers are leaders of the main international networks in the field of neural, mesenchymal and hematopoietic stem cells, in magnetic resonance research, in the study of new drugs for progressive forms, in genetics and neuroimmunology for understanding the causes and development of the disease, in clinical studies and in the field of neurorehabilitation , making concrete changes in the lives of people with multiple sclerosis, increasingly oriented towards personalized therapy. In 2022, 152 publications with research funded by FISM were produced with an average impact factor of 8.2.