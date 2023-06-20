“5 people on board” – breaking latest news

by Foreign Editor

The submarine disappeared during an expedition to the wreck of the Titanic: search and rescue operations are underway. OceanGate: We are trying hard to get the passengers back to safety

A submarine used to take tourists to see the wreck of the Titanic that disappeared in the Atlantic Ocean.

The Boston Coast Guard confirmed to the BBC that search and rescue operations were underway, and explained that there were five people on board the Titan – three passengers (billionaire Hamish Harding, the CEO of OcenaGate Expeditions and the explore Paul Henrt Nargeolet) the pilot and an assistant.

OceanGate Expeditions, the private company that organized the tour, said they are working hard to get the group back aboard the Titan to safety. All our thoughts are with those aboard the submarine, and their families

Mi’sel Joe, head of the Indigenous Canadian group that owns the Polar Prince mothership from which the Titan was launched on its journey to the Titanic on Sunday, told Canadian public broadcaster CBC that the United States has flown in another submersible to participate to rescue operations. Joe added that the alarm was raised when the Titan gave no signal Sunday night, two hours after it returned to the surface. Canadian authorities sent Coast Guard vessel Kopit Hopson 1752 and a Lockheed CP-140 Aurora maritime patrol aircraft to the area, located about 380 nautical miles (700 kilometers) south of St. John’s, Newfoundland.

The Titan, towed by the ship Polar Prince, departed St. John’s, Newfoundland, Canada on Friday for the Titanic’s sinking site, according to local Canadian media. Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey said on Twitter that he was confident the US Coast Guard would locate the submarine and its passengers very soon. Newfoundland and Labrador has a long history linking it to the wreck of the Titanic, with tourists leaving our port to visit the site, Furey added.

To participate in the 8-day expeditions, passengers spend 250,000 dollars.

The price includes an underwater exploration to the wreck aboard the submarine, built in carbon fiber.

The famous wreck lies 3,800 meters on the bottom of the Atlantic approximately 600 kilometers off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada. The passenger liner struck an iceberg on her maiden voyage from Southampton to New York in 1912. Of the 2,200 passengers and crew aboard, more than 1,500 died.

Since 1985, the year in which the wreck was discovered, visits to the seabed have been frequent.

A month ago, Atlantic Production and Magellan released new 3D scans of the wreck.

