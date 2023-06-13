5 pieces of clothing that every woman over 50 needs in summer

A beautiful dress for special occasions, a tunic for walks on the beach or a chic combo with a midi skirt: every well-dressed woman over 50 needs these items of clothing in summer! The must-haves for the 2023 summer season have classic, elegant cuts, shine in trendy colors and promise maximum comfort. We list the 5 most beautiful trends and explain how you can use them to put together stylish outfits.

The must-haves for every woman over 50 in summer

This year, comfort is a priority. Airy dresses and comfortable trousers made of soft fabrics, white tunics and midi skirts ensure free movement: the color scheme is kept simple. Neutral pastel shades, beige, ecru and white flatter the skin and can be easily combined with each other.

Must-haves for mature women in summer: white tunic

A white tunic is one of the absolute classics in summer. The airy cut conceals stomach and hips and keeps us pleasantly cool. Combined with jeans and sandals, it creates a comfortable and stylish everyday look. You can also wear a striking pendant and a cool fabric summer bag.

Summer fashion trends 2023 for every woman over 50: Patterned midi skirt

Patterned midi skirts are very popular. Paired with a neutral-colored top, they create a chic summer ensemble. Whether you’re planning a walk around town or are invited to brunch with friends, a midi skirt with a nature print and a shirt in a solid color will make you look your best for the occasion.

Denim shorts for weekend trips and outings

Are you planning a trip or just want to go shopping quickly? Denim shorts are the right piece of clothing for casual weekends. It is important that you choose a model with wide legs and a high waistband. The cut stretches optically and conceals stomach and buttocks. Add a black T-shirt and sandals – and the outfit is already put together!

Summer fashion 2023 for mature women: light color capri pants

Capri pants are the all-round talents of summer clothing. Depending on what you wear with it, you can create a cool, casual, everyday look or a chic look. Capri pants are therefore perfect for a holiday by the sea. Choose a model in a light color and conceal the problem areas with an XXL blazer.

Airy tunic dress for long walks on the beach

Long walks on the beach or a relaxed afternoon with friends – the tunic dress is ideal. This garment can also be combined with all sorts of sandals, scarves, waistcoats and jewellery. Opt for a dress with side slits so you can move freely.

Chic dresses for official occasions

Whether it’s for a wedding, a christening or a date, a floral maxi dress can be worn for any special occasion and is guaranteed to get compliments. Models with a V-neck and high waist look particularly beautiful. This emphasizes the cleavage and conceals the stomach area. A maxi dress elongates the look and magically sheds a few kilos!

A cool midi skirt, a nice maxi dress, tunic, denim shorts and capris are the most comfortable and beautiful clothes for the summer. They can be perfectly combined with basic T-shirts, elegant blouses and summer jackets. As for the color palette, go for muted, neutral colors.