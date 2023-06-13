Home » 5 pieces of clothing that every woman over 50 needs in summer
5 pieces of clothing that every woman over 50 needs in summer

A beautiful dress for special occasions, a tunic for walks on the beach or a chic combo with a midi skirt: every well-dressed woman over 50 needs these items of clothing in summer! The must-haves for the 2023 summer season have classic, elegant cuts, shine in trendy colors and promise maximum comfort. We list the 5 most beautiful trends and explain how you can use them to put together stylish outfits.

The must-haves for every woman over 50 in summer

This year, comfort is a priority. Airy dresses and comfortable trousers made of soft fabrics, white tunics and midi skirts ensure free movement: the color scheme is kept simple. Neutral pastel shades, beige, ecru and white flatter the skin and can be easily combined with each other.

Must-haves for mature women in summer: white tunic

tunic shirt and jeans wear outfits over 50

A white tunic is one of the absolute classics in summer. The airy cut conceals stomach and hips and keeps us pleasantly cool. Combined with jeans and sandals, it creates a comfortable and stylish everyday look. You can also wear a striking pendant and a cool fabric summer bag.

Summer fashion trends 2023 for every woman over 50: Patterned midi skirt

medium-length skirt and top that covers the stomach

Patterned midi skirts are very popular. Paired with a neutral-colored top, they create a chic summer ensemble. Whether you’re planning a walk around town or are invited to brunch with friends, a midi skirt with a nature print and a shirt in a solid color will make you look your best for the occasion.

Denim shorts for weekend trips and outings

Wear jeans with a t-shirt in summer

Are you planning a trip or just want to go shopping quickly? Denim shorts are the right piece of clothing for casual weekends. It is important that you choose a model with wide legs and a high waistband. The cut stretches optically and conceals stomach and buttocks. Add a black T-shirt and sandals – and the outfit is already put together!

See also  Serie A: Napoli-Verona 0-0 - Soccer - ANSA Agency

Summer fashion 2023 for mature women: light color capri pants

garments that every woman needs

Capri pants are the all-round talents of summer clothing. Depending on what you wear with it, you can create a cool, casual, everyday look or a chic look. Capri pants are therefore perfect for a holiday by the sea. Choose a model in a light color and conceal the problem areas with an XXL blazer.

Airy tunic dress for long walks on the beach

tunic dress with straw hat and earrings outfits for summer

Long walks on the beach or a relaxed afternoon with friends – the tunic dress is ideal. This garment can also be combined with all sorts of sandals, scarves, waistcoats and jewellery. Opt for a dress with side slits so you can move freely.

Chic dresses for official occasions

maxi dress with floral motifs and waistcoat

Whether it’s for a wedding, a christening or a date, a floral maxi dress can be worn for any special occasion and is guaranteed to get compliments. Models with a V-neck and high waist look particularly beautiful. This emphasizes the cleavage and conceals the stomach area. A maxi dress elongates the look and magically sheds a few kilos!

A cool midi skirt, a nice maxi dress, tunic, denim shorts and capris are the most comfortable and beautiful clothes for the summer. They can be perfectly combined with basic T-shirts, elegant blouses and summer jackets. As for the color palette, go for muted, neutral colors.

