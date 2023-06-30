5 plants against mosquitoes: These aromatic herbal plants keep annoying insects away from the garden!

When being outdoors becomes uncomfortable due to insect bites, some scents from plants might prove effective against mosquitoes. In the warm season, the blood-sucking pests often hang out in inhabited garden areas and can become a real problem if they transmit diseases. Here are some ideas for common plants that you can use both as natural repellents and in the kitchen.

Protect yourself from bites in a natural way with plants against mosquitoes

The warm summer evenings outside are really invaluable, but they can also become a nightmare when mosquitoes like to circle around you and leave patches of itchy skin. While there are numerous other natural insect repellents, many of these are not always effective and in some cases can also irritate the skin. Because of this, it might be a good idea and better choice to be strategic and add reliable helpers to the garden. Additionally, the aroma of some plants is repellent to many insects and can keep them away from the yard or an outside patio. So if you want to act pre-emptively, you can consider the following examples.

Effective mosquito protection with herbs in the garden or in the living area

Basil is not only a delicious herb to enjoy with your favorite Italian food, but also a handy natural mosquito repellent. Thanks to its pungent odor emanating from the leaves, mosquitoes stay away from basil. There’s even research showing that it can be potentially toxic to mosquitoes. Another good ally that also belongs to the repellent plants against mosquitoes is Lavender. Its scent, pleasant to humans, effectively repels the blood-sucking insects, with the plant also having antifungal and antiseptic properties as an added bonus. In addition, lavender is easy to grow as a beneficial garden plant or in pots by windows. Rub lavender flowers on your skin to release the oils and optimize insect repellency.

Rosemary is also a common herb used to flavor dishes, but its woody aroma is also effective in repelling mosquitoes, moths and more. With its needle-like leaves, it’s also great if you want to enjoy time by the fire without having to fight mosquitoes. Just put one on the fire and the smell it gives off will keep the pests away.

mint and spearmint are two other herbal plants that can be used not only in the kitchen. Its aromatic leaves are unbearable for mosquitoes and you can simply crush some of them to prevent dangerous insect bites in your indoor or outdoor space.