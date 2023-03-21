Spring is approaching and we’re staying outdoors longer and longer. So that you can enjoy your little green oasis, the privacy screen plays a crucial role. Of course you can invest in a high fence, but if you have a green thumb, you can opt for privacy plants. A fast-growing tub privacy screen offers flexible solutions for patios and outdoor seating.

Fast-growing privacy screen: trellis fruit in tubs

Espalier fruit does not only thrive on the house wall: many types of fruit also bear plenty of fruit on free-standing espaliers and can be planted in tubs. Such are, for example, various apple tree varieties that inspire with a dense growth and protect against prying eyes. But plums and figs can also shield the seating area in the garden, as they also form densely branched crowns. In contrast to hedge shrubs and other trees, espalier fruit can be placed directly on the adjacent property.

Espalier fruit also offers the advantage that you can also enjoy the delicious fruits. In principle, the trellis trees get more sunlight and therefore produce sweeter fruit. Most types of fruit are real sun worshipers, so sunny spots in the garden are ideal. At the same time, the trees cast shadows on the seating area.

However, espalier fruit also has several disadvantages: the trees attract insects such as bees or wasps, which you actually want to keep away from the outdoor dining area. In addition, you have to reckon with a significantly greater effort because of the upbringing of the trees. The potted plants are also more susceptible to pests and diseases.

These evergreen plants grow quickly in the container

The red-leaved medlar is a fast-growing plant. In the first few years, it mainly increases in height, then its crown becomes more and more expansive. Plants that have already been grown are sold as privacy screens in garden centres. They can thrive in pots for 2 to 3 years, but then either have to move into the garden or be repotted. The most common varieties are evergreen. “Dicker Toni”, which is a real eye-catcher with its red leaves, is particularly suitable for keeping in buckets. At the same time, it grows to an average height of 1.5 meters and has an opaque but compact growth habit.

The classic in this area is the Portuguese cherry laurel. The plant is much more compact than the common cherry laurel and therefore forms a narrow hedge that is perfect for the small garden.

The Bergilex is a very adaptable plant that attracts attention with its beautiful green foliage all year round. It grows to a maximum height of 80 cm and is perfect for the front yard. It does not make any special demands on the soil or location, has no thorns and also thrives in semi-shade.

The advantages of the evergreen plants are clear: they are hardy, have a bushy habit, offer privacy all year round and are easy to cut. The disadvantages of hedge plants include that they can spread quickly, that some plants are poisonous to humans and animals, and that they are not bee friendly.

Fast-growing privacy screen: small-format shrub for the tub garden

The garden hibiscus is another container plant that offers privacy. The shrub bears beautiful flowers and is therefore a real eye-catcher. You can group several plants to form an opaque “hedge”. In this way, different areas of the terrace can be shielded.

A fast-growing tub privacy screen is perfect for small patios or gardens in densely built-up areas. You can move the plants around and add new specimens as you wish and need. At the same time, the potted plants are in no way inferior to the garden shrubs. However, they require more care. Regular fertilization, timely control of pests and plenty of water are simply part of it. The advantage, however, is that you can change the soil conditions in the bucket as you wish and need. Incidentally, all the plants listed are also perfect as privacy screens for the balcony. In this case, however, it should be in full sun so that they get enough direct sunlight.