September is now in the pipeline and among the various things to tick on the list of things to do, there is undoubtedly also that of buying a new gym bag! Don’t miss the article to discover the 5 coolest models to have at all costs.

September is a perfect month to start your routine again and among other things, why not pick up again the gym? The central theme of the following article is this: the perfect combination of comfort and unmistakable style even during workouts!

5 practical and stylish gym bags

Because you have to give up showing off gods amazing looks for going to the gym? Practicing sports is not necessarily synonymous with scruffy style, quite the contrary. The whole can be surrounded by accessories26 at the latestjust like a beautiful gym bag. Don’t know which ones to buy? Continue reading the article to find out more!

Nike Gym Club, for a super trendy style

The first bag of this ranking is a novelty at Nike which, although it has been launched very recently, it already has caught the attention of many people. The duffel bag Nike Gym Club, made with recycled polyester fibers at least 65%, has this Latin lover nomination since it offers a lightweight design, perfect to be transported very easily. Furthermore, its capacity it is remarkable thanks to a large compartment useful for storing personal effects and everything you need for the gym. Another positive is its fabric, decidedly resistant and long-lasting so that it can be used for any type of training.

UA Favorite duffle bag for women, when elegance is never enough

The name of this bag alone should make us imagine what its peculiarity is: the term “favorite”, in fact, it was not randomly assigned and now let’s see why! The interest in this accessory it is so high first of all because the bag signed Under Armor ha an elegant and fine design, qualities that absolutely cannot be missing. Furthermore, its waterproof fabric– UA Storm technology – delivers incredible resistance even in rainy conditions, making this product extremely versatile. But it doesn’t stop there because safety is another advantage unmistakable by Under Armor: in fact, the brand has carefully thought about the creation of a large central compartment closed by zip and containing internal pockets, including one with closure for valuables and an external slip pocket.

Printed lounge studio bag, a very fine touch of perfection

Style is an innate gift but it is always possible to work on it and why not start with this beautiful gym bag by Adidas? Not only its pack is absolutely perfect to contain all useful items for training but it is so cool that it is also suitable for be used on a trip out of town o for a weekend getaway. In short, it does not matter what your destination is because this accessory will be yours faithful companion always and in any case! But let’s also talk about the its size, so capacious which allows you to store many items inside, without being afraid of not being able to carry everything you need with you; furthermore, open pockets allow you to always have on hand personal effects, such as documents and wallet. And finally, one last feature to take into consideration: the print, definitely trendy but also so chic. But on the other hand, Adidas doesn’t miss a beat, also because one of their main actions is fight pollution due to plastic waste and to do so, the brand has manufactured this product using at least the 60% recycled materials!

Gym bag mat, when quality meets practicality

And now it’s Oysho’s turn, who presents a very interesting proposal: First, this gym bag is made in fibers obtained through the recycling of PET plastic, like that of water bottles; by doing so, we will meet a good reduction of consumption of water, energy and natural resources, in favor of a greener environment! Very useful too the external pocketwhich allows you to take with you the gym mat without taking up space inside the bag.

Puma x Dua Lipa bag with handle, for true fashion addicts

Last but not least, here you are the limited edition bag with handle launched by Puma in collaboration with the wonderful Dua Lipa. On the occasion of the second edition of the new Puma collection with the famous singer, sport is combined with a street styledistinguished by bright colorsinspired by the 90s raves and eye-catching graphics. This accessory is so remarkable because it is based on the meeting of the basketball culture with that of football, but adding a pinch of unique novelties!