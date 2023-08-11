5 real eye-catchers for the garden

If you have a small garden or are simply looking for plants to border your beds, then hardy dwarf shrubs are a good choice for you. The bushy plants remain small even when fully grown and also thrive in pots.

Dwarf shrubs are of great value for garden landscapes. They are perfect for compact gardens where space is limited. Whether in pots, in the front yard or simply between the larger shrubs, the small plants can enhance any area. In this article we will introduce you to some of the best hardy dwarf shrubs to plant in your garden.

Hardy dwarf shrubs: 5 easy-care, low-growing plants

One way to simplify landscaping while adding appeal to your home is to opt for low-growing shrubs that stay compact. The advantage of small hardy shrubs is that they require little care and no pruning. They are also a good choice for flower beds to add texture and color and require very little space to thrive. Whether you’re looking for colorful blooms or fabulous foliage, here are 5 of our favorite evergreen dwarf shrubs, specially chosen for small gardens.

Rock cotoneaster (Cotoneaster)

The Rock Cotoneaster is a small, creeping, evergreen shrub that is very easy to care for, growing up to 1m tall and 2m wide. Its dark green, glossy leaves are smaller than a fingernail and turn reddish in autumn. It bears white and pink flowers in spring and spectacular red berries in autumn. This hardy dwarf shrub is excellent for planting in the garden where its fruit will be eaten by birds until late winter and will attract beneficial insects.

Whether planted as groundcover, in the front yard or in containers, this low-growing plant prefers good drainage and a shady spot. It should be watered regularly for the first two years, after which it is considered drought tolerant.

The rock cotoneaster can be planted outside from October to May.

Boxleaf barberry

Native to Chile and Argentina, boxleaf barberry is an attractive, hardy, evergreen shrub that grows to just 60cm tall. It has leathery, dark green foliage and blooms profusely in yellow and orange in spring with a sweet fragrance. Its flowers not only add color to the landscape, but also attract bees.

Perfect for small gardens, low hedges, borders and grave planting, this evergreen plant is best planted in small groups. It is low maintenance, slow growing and drought tolerant but does not like soil that is too alkaline with a high pH.

The plant can be planted in containers all year round, but only in the garden when the ground is not frozen and the summer heat has passed.

Lacey Blue

The small, hardy blue rue is so robust that it can withstand drought, heat and poor soil. Due to its aromatic foliage and woody stems, it is hardly attacked by pests. Its long flowering period, from midsummer to autumn, makes it an extremely valuable addition to the garden, even in winter when the silvery stems form a beautiful focal point in the garden. The beautiful blue-purple flowers attract beneficial insects and you will be charmed by their pleasant aroma.

This dwarf shrub grows up to 50cm tall and is perfect as a companion plant for roses and other plants in the flower bed. It thrives best in sunny locations, but can also grow in tubs. The ideal planting time is from May to September.

Japanische Azalee (Song)

The Japanese azalea is known for its lush flowering. Their beautiful pink, purple, red and white flowers and small size (up to 50cm tall depending on the species) make them a popular choice for the front yard or flower bed. It is also ideal as a container plant for the balcony or terrace. Just make sure you choose a wide container and prune back the branches after flowering to keep your plant small.

Plant in the garden in early spring, in containers until late summer, provided hot temperatures do not prevail.

Yellow Variegated Creeping Spindle (Emerald Gold)

Variegated Spindle is a versatile evergreen shrub with oval, golden yellow leaves that turn to shades of red and pink in winter, making it a great choice for adding some winter color to the garden. Its small, green flowers appear in clusters between May and June.

The plant is perfect for a low hedge or as a groundcover, specimen shrub in the garden and as a container plant.

The variegated creeper spindle grows up to 1 m tall and 1.5 m wide and takes about 5-10 years to reach its full size.

If you have a small garden and are concerned about shrubs overgrowing the limited space, then these 5 hardy dwarf shrubs are for you.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

