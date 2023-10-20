5 reasons why chicken soup helps with a cold – plus recipe

Nothing warms the body and soul as wonderfully as a hearty soup – our ancestors already knew how to use this positive effect and to this day grandma’s chicken soup is said to have a supportive effect on colds.

But do chicken soups really help with healing? Can its ingredients actually get rid of colds and coughs? Or is the healing power of the old home remedy nothing more than a myth? This is really behind it:

Chicken soup is a source of strength: Chicken soup contains good minerals such as zinc and iron. The chicken meat, in turn, supplies the body with protein – and that gives you strength. When you have a cold, you often sweat more, and the salt in the soup makes up for this loss. Their vitamin content is questionable because many heat-sensitive vitamins are lost through cooking for hours. This can be remedied by adding additional vegetables that are briefly steamed before eating.

Chicken soup has an anti-inflammatory effect: Researchers at the University of Nebraska have proven that chicken soup has a beneficial effect on the human body with a healing effect. Chicken soup contains the protein cysteine. And it has an anti-inflammatory and decongestant effect on the mucous membranes. The effect of the soup can be increased even further if a piece of ginger root, some chili and a handful of black beans are cooked.

Chicken soup blocks white blood cells: During an infection, viruses penetrate the mucous membranes of the upper respiratory tract. White blood cells also travel there. It is precisely this accumulation that causes the mucous membranes to swell. This is followed by an annoying cough and runny nose. Chicken soup inhibits the activity of white blood cells.

The steam from the soup also has a healing effect: It moistens the mucous membranes and ensures that secretions in the throat and nose can drain away better. The chicken soup also contributes to your hydration.

It can alleviate symptoms, but cannot magic them away: Of course, chicken soup isn’t a miracle cure, but it can actually relieve cold symptoms. The soup strengthens the body by warming from the inside, providing additional fluid and the rising steam protecting the mucous membranes from viruses and bacteria. However, if the symptoms worsen, you should consult a doctor.

Recipe for a soothing chicken soup

Ingredients:

1.5 to 2 kg soup chicken 500 to 700 g soup vegetables (carrots, yellow beets, parsley and parsnip roots, celery and leek, maggi herb), 1 onion with peel, 1 tbsp peppercorns (crushed), 1 to 2 juniper berries, 2 to 3 allspice seeds, 2 to 3 cloves, a little mace or nutmeg, 1 to 2 bay leaves, 1 piece of ginger, salt

Preparation:

Wash the soup chicken thoroughly and put it in a large pot with about three liters of cold water – the chicken must be covered with water.

Bring to the boil, reduce heat and then simmer gently for 1.5 to 2 hours (depending on the size and age of the chicken). Always skim off the foam that rises (otherwise the soup will become cloudy).

After half an hour, when no more foam appears, add the halved onion, browned without fat, and the spices. Meanwhile, clean the vegetables. Depending on the size, add this 30 to 40 minutes before the end of the cooking time.

When the chicken and vegetables are soft, remove everything. Remove meat, cut vegetables. Season the soup with salt and serve with chicken, vegetables and soup noodles, depending on your taste.

(provided by Romana Schneider-Lenz, nutritionist at the Chamber of Agriculture)

