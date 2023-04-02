Fennel is a real panacea for our health. If you are in doubt whether to include it in your diet or not: here are 5 good reasons to do so.
It is well known how good some foods are and how important it is to include them in the diet, especially if we are following a slimming diet. Among these is undoubtedly the fennel: a fresh vegetable, rich in beneficial nutrients and with very strong diuretic properties. Eating it means helping our body to expel excess liquids and fight water retention.
But this is its best known property. In fact, fennel has many other health benefits that you may not know about. Not only that, in the kitchen it is the protagonist of many dishes both raw and cooked: its delicate flavor is excellent for creating different dishes, from appetizers to desserts. But why should we eat more?
5 good reasons to eat more fennel
The Ancient Romans had already understood the extraordinary properties of fennel, including it in their diet much more than we do today. We should definitely learn from our ancestors, because science has confirmed these 5 incredible reasons why this vegetable is our best friend.
- It makes you digest!
Fennel is a great natural digestive. In the form of herbal tea, infusion or raw salad, it will help your gastro-intestinal system work better. This is thanks to its fibrous consistency, the fact that it is rich in vitamins and minerals and lots and lots of water.
- You will have a flat stomach
A feature that perhaps not everyone knows about fennel is that it deflates the belly. It is rich in anethole, an essential oil which limits the formation of gas and air inside the intestine. That’s why consuming it, especially raw, helps to fight meteorism, swelling, colic and cramps.
- Fight cough
That’s right! If you’re the victim of a bad cold with a cough that just can’t go away, try fennel. Again comes to our aid the anethole with the fencone, of which the fibers are rich: the mucus is thinned and the nasty fat cough typical of flus and colds will be completely swept away.
- It purifies you
Our liver can be burdened by poor nutrition and excess alcohol. If you want a detox period from all the toxins you have introduced into your body, switch to fennel and you won’t regret it. Its anti-inflammatory properties act on the body and its large amount of water will help you purify yourself and get back fit and healthy.
- Extremely draining
Perhaps the most evident and well-known property of fennel is precisely its characteristic of stimulating urination more than any other vegetable. The large quantity of water contained within its fibers will purify us from excess liquids and also fights water retention and the resulting blemishes, such as cellulite.