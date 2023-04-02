Fennel is a real panacea for our health. If you are in doubt whether to include it in your diet or not: here are 5 good reasons to do so.

It is well known how good some foods are and how important it is to include them in the diet, especially if we are following a slimming diet. Among these is undoubtedly the fennel: a fresh vegetable, rich in beneficial nutrients and with very strong diuretic properties. Eating it means helping our body to expel excess liquids and fight water retention.

But this is its best known property. In fact, fennel has many other health benefits that you may not know about. Not only that, in the kitchen it is the protagonist of many dishes both raw and cooked: its delicate flavor is excellent for creating different dishes, from appetizers to desserts. But why should we eat more?

5 good reasons to eat more fennel

The Ancient Romans had already understood the extraordinary properties of fennel, including it in their diet much more than we do today. We should definitely learn from our ancestors, because science has confirmed these 5 incredible reasons why this vegetable is our best friend.