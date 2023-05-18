5 short hairstyles for older women with glasses that are trendy right now

What do a short haircut and glasses have in common? The answer is quite simple – despite popular belief, both can make a mature woman look significantly younger. Don’t you believe it? Then take a look at the following short hairstyles for older women with glasses and see for yourself! These cuts are all the rage right now and we explain how to wear and style them in your 50s and 60s to look younger.

Shoulder-length cuts: the long bob

The long bob sits on the border between a short hairstyle and a medium-length cut. Although the hair is not cut as short as, say, a pixie, it is considered short compared to a long mane. This length is ideal for women who don’t want to completely say goodbye to their long strands.

The shoulder length cut is considered to be one of the most flattering looks for mature women. A few steps around the face can conceal signs of age and emphasize the most beautiful facial features. A slightly layered long bob, which is either cut in an A-line or rounded, is recommended for those who wear glasses. insider tip: A side parting on this hairstyle can cheat away a few years in an instant.

Bob with Bangs

The bangs and glasses combo can be tricky at times, but with the right styling, it has a real anti-aging effect. The short bob with straight bangs reaching to the eyebrows, for example, is the perfect complement to chic glasses.

With bangs, you have to be careful that the fringes don’t get stuck between your glasses and your eyes or interfere with your vision. It is better to opt for a shorter fringe that you wear either at an angle or forward.

If you’re over 50 and already have some pronounced lines, then layered haircuts are your best friend. Not only can you hide wrinkles, you can also make thinning hair look fuller. There is no need to layer the hair too much to avoid the opposite effect.

The appropriate gradations in the hair create volume and optical texture. The hair no longer sits flat, but gets movement. With the right glasses, this haircut becomes modern and chic.

The modern pixie

Glasses are not necessarily a sign of age. It’s true that more and more of us need one as we age, but if you choose an appropriate model that suits your face well, they can be very flattering. And a short hairstyle like the pixie cut can set off the frame wonderfully. The best part? You don’t even notice the wrinkles around your eyes.

With the pixie cut, there are many styling options to choose from despite the short hair length. For a rejuvenated look, leave the top hair a little longer and style it to create volume. To the front, to the side or even up – you can experiment with the variants and find the best look for you.

The pixie cut can also be a very cheeky short hairstyle. Find a hairstylist who knows a lot about short haircuts and ask for a cool new look. With a combination of short and longer highlights, your pixie can become a real anti-aging hairstyle. Add to that a pair of modern wide-frame glasses and your confidence will instantly skyrocket – both inside and out.

Do you soon dare a pixie cut? Then also check out these ideas on how to pair the short haircut with glasses.

Bixie cut for older women with glasses

If you are looking for a modern short haircut that also goes well with your glasses, then you should also consider the bixie cut. The combination of a bob and a pixie cut is trendy right now and is popular with women of all ages.

Whether you have straight or wavy hair, the bixie always fits. You can also have a pony cut, such as the trendy curtain pony. Or you can pull a side parting and thus bring more volume into the hair.

You can find more ideas for a bixie cut for women over 50 in this article.

Gray short haircut with glasses

Do you prefer to wear your hair grey? No problem! These short hairstyles for older women with glasses are also great for naturally gray hair. Since gray hair tends to be more fragile and thin, the short cut is a good choice to keep it looking healthier. Find the perfect shape and length and bring out your natural hair color!

For a smooth transition between coloring hair and going gray, you can spice up the hair with highlights. A shade of blonde that is close to gray works best for this. This dyeing technique also works beautifully on curly hair.

Silver gray hair looks gorgeous with a pixie cut. If you also wear glasses, make sure the color of the frame matches your hair color. If needed, you should also coordinate your makeup and jewelry for a flattering, younger look.

Also read: Which gray short hairstyles are trending in 2023?