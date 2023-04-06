A delicious appetizer is the perfect start to any Easter menu. The next ideas for cold appetizers for Easter in a glass are very simple and can be prepared the day before. This way you have more time for the family on the festive day and don’t have to put the whole menu together at the last moment.

Easter appetizers: asparagus cream soup in a glass

The first cold soup has a refreshing effect and is the perfect, delicious start to your Easter menu! For 5 servings you need the following ingredients:

600 grams of asparagus

3 small shallots

1 cube of chicken broth or vegetable broth

125 ml Ram

75 g Butter

75 grams of flour

2 tsp parsley

pepper and salt to taste

For garnish (optional): shrimp

Preparation:

1. Wash, clean and peel the asparagus.

2. Pour two liters of water into a saucepan, salt, bring to the boil and let the asparagus simmer for 5 minutes. Remove from the stove and leave in the hot water for 10 minutes. Then remove from the water and roughly chop.

3. Put the butter in a saucepan and let it melt. Add the shallots and sauté.

4. Add flour and heat, stirring constantly, for 3 minutes.

5. Pour the vegetable broth into hot water, stir and gradually pour into the pot with the flour. Mix everything together and simmer until the soup thickens.

6. Pour the soup into the blender and puree until smooth. Refrigerate.

7. The next day, garnish with cream, sprinkle with parsley and divide into glasses. Serve chilled with shrimp.

Easter appetizers: Salmon tartare with smoked salmon in a jar

A delicious starter that also looks good – the salmon tartare with smoked salmon tastes delicious and is easy to prepare. You can prepare it the day before, but it will keep for a maximum of two days. It is therefore best to use it the next day. You will need the following ingredients:

450 g salmon, smoked

1/2 bunch of chives, finely chopped

1 tbsp lemon zest

Pinch of white pepper

Prise Dill

2 tsp olive oil

1 tsp soy sauce

salt to taste

1 shallot

1/2 bunch cilantro, finely chopped

You can serve it with spicy rice crackers with seaweed. The Bin Bin Crackers can be bought at specialty Asian grocery stores.

For the ice cream, simply add blue food coloring to water, stir well and then freeze.

The preparation is very simple: cut all the ingredients into small pieces and mix them together. Divide the salmon tartare between glasses and press down slightly. Fill a dessert glass with some blue ice. Place the glasses with the tartare in the dessert glasses and serve with rice crackers.

Prepare grandma’s egg salad the day before and serve chilled

The classic egg salad, as we know it from the GDR era, is getting an update: it is now served in a glass. Especially at Easter, the egg salad is not only served at the festival, but also eaten the day after. You need the following ingredients:

8 hard-boiled eggs

1/4 Cup Mayonnaise

2 tsp Dijon mustard

3/4 cup spring onions, finely chopped

2 El Sauerrahm

Salt and pepper to taste

Preparation: The preparation is very simple. All you have to do is hard boil the eggs, then let them cool and cut into small pieces. In a bowl, add the mayonnaise, spring onions, sour cream and eggs and mix well. Then refrigerate. The next day, just before serving, stir in the Dijon mustard and divide the salad into glasses. The cold appetizer is ready, which can also be served as an accompaniment to the main course on Monday. Tasty and filling, perfect for a large family!

Serve the salad in a glass as an Easter starter

A different kind of salad – this is how the next appetizer can be described. The good thing about this recipe is that if you layer the ingredients properly and store the salad properly, it will stay fresh and delicious. You can vary the basic recipe as you like.

Ingredients and Layers:

1. First prepare the dressing using 1 tbsp olive oil, 1 tbsp apple cider vinegar, 1 tsp mustard, 1/2 tsp honey, 1 tbsp lemon juice and 1/3 tsp crushed garlic clove. Put all ingredients in a bowl and mix well. Season with salt and pepper and pour into airtight jars.

2. Then pluck lettuce leaves, wash and cut into small pieces. Pour into the glasses along with the diced cucumber.

3. Place halved cherry tomatoes, grated carrots and corn in the jars.

4. Add chopped spring onions, chickpeas or 1 piece of chicken (fried) to each glass.

5. At the end just add the halved and stoned green olives and the finely chopped chili peppers.

6. Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator.

Vegetarian appetizer for Easter with hummus and fresh vegetables

Vegetarians will get their money’s worth with the next recipe. It is also a healthy and tasty appetizer for the children’s table. Simply prepare hummus, chill and garnish with fresh vegetables of your choice the next day. Cut an Easter bunny out of bread – and you’re done!