What to eat to combat the onset of ailments and diseases and increase life expectancy? 5 foods to live better and longer

Eating well by putting on the table every day foods capable of protecting against ailments and diseases is the winning strategy for living better and longer.

** One minute of physical activity a day is enough to live longer **

Some foods, included in a healthy and balanced diet, thanks to the richness of specific nutrients are in fact able to defend the body from premature aging and counteract the main factors that put your health at risk, including weight gain, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease and many other ailments that can shorten life expectancy.

5 super foods to live better and longer

(Continued after the photo)

Egg

Eggs are rich in proteins of high biological value useful for building and maintaining muscle and lean mass.

They also guarantee essential fatty acids including the precious Omega 3 which, together with tryptophan, promote nervous balance and counteract stress, one of the main risk factors of premature ageing.

Blueberries

Blueberries are an extraordinary source of antioxidants called anthocyanins, capable of reducing oxidative stress, fighting free radicals, responsible for the damage of time and premature aging.

They also provide fibers that promote intestinal microbiota health and fight the inflammatory states that favor the onset of numerous ailments and diseases.

Nights

Walnuts are also a good source of good fats, especially polyunsaturated fats which have a protective effect on brain and heart health.

They also provide vitamin E, which in addition to having an antioxidant action, promotes the correct functioning of blood pressure.

Rocket

Rocket is one of the richest vegetable sources of calcium, a mineral useful both for maintaining healthy and strong bones and for the balance of the nervous system.

It also provides good quantities of fibers which counteract the absorption of sugars and fats and help to stay fit and healthy. To these are added a series of minerals, including magnesium and potassium, which are precious for the cardiovascular system.

Avena

Oats are a cereal rich in beta-glucans, fibers that have a protective action on heart health. It then supplies zinc, which has an antioxidant action, as well as vitamins of the B complex which are excellent allies for the correct functioning of the metabolism.

Photo Credits: Unsplash