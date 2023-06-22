5 superfoods to eat when it’s hot

5 superfood allies against heat, sun and energy drops and 5 recipes for smoothies and on-the-go milkshakes to prepare and take them with you

Summer is coming and therefore also the time to face sultriness, drops in pressure, exhaustion but also to prepare for a healthy exposure to the sun: know what to eat when it’s hot it is essential to respond to all the needs that the body and the organism have during the summer.

An important help comes from superfood: CiboCrudo, the main Italian brand of plant-based and raw food, has revealed to us what are the 5 foods with excellent nutritional properties which can remedy the main 5 need of the body in hot weather: hydration, heat strokes, swelling, tanning and bowel regularity.

And for convenience, there are also 5 easy recipes and delicious to put them into smoothies, shakes and extracts to always carry with you, not only in the city but also on vacation, for a boost of goodness and health.

What to eat when it’s hot: 5 superfoods for 5 summer needs

(Continued under the photo)

Password: rehydrate

Especially for those who practice outdoor sports in the summer, it is essential to combat excessive sweating and rehydrate with the right dose and mix of minerals and vitamins.

I Chia seeds they are a food source of magnesium, potassium, calcium and phosphorus. They also contain B group vitamins, vitamin A and vitamin E. Among the most important nutritional elements are the amino acids which make up the very important proteins because they contribute to maintaining normal muscle function.

Here is the perfect smoothie with a light and refreshing taste to stock up on: 150 g of strawberries, 2 spoons of Chia seeds (to be rehydrated in a glass of water overnight), 1 cucumber and 1 stalk of celery. Decorate with seeds and dried fruit.

What to eat against heat pressure drops

High temperatures and humidity as well as sudden changes in temperature between the air-conditioned interior and the exterior can often lead to dizziness and sharp drops in pressure.

To counteract them, the ideal is to fill up on energy with a good smoothie: 1 mango, 1 banana, 1 apple with 2 cups of baby spinach and 2 cups of water, to which add 2 teaspoons of barley grass.

L’barley grass it is a real superfood fuel for our body as it is rich in vitamins, calcium, magnesium, potassium, fiber and antioxidants.

What to eat for swollen legs

Arriving at the end of the day with heavy legs, swollen ankles and feet due to the scorching summer heat is a very unpleasant feeling.

This happens not only to those who unfortunately have poor blood circulation, but also to those who lead a sedentary job.

Which superfood is right for you? Parsley is a natural diuretic that helps us drain excess fluids. It also decreases the concentration of salt in the body, thus preventing fluids from accumulating rapidly, helping to reduce swelling in the legs.

Parsley and celery juice is a valid ally: 1 tbsp dry parsley50 g of celery leaves, 3 cm of ginger, 2 apples and 1 glass of water.

How to prepare the skin for sun exposure

Always looking for the perfect tan? The solution is to move ahead and learn how to prepare our skin thanks to carotenoids and vitamin A.

An extract with 1 lemon, 1/4 mango, 1 orange, 3 apricots, a teaspoon of ginger powder and a teaspoon of turmeric powderthat’s what we need.

The active ingredients contained in turmeric have an effective antioxidant power. In fact, thanks to the action of the curcumin it contains and vitamin C, free radicals will have a powerful enemy to defend against.

What to eat to regulate the intestine on vacation

It is possible to counteract that unpleasant feeling of swelling and malaise that accompanies us when we go on vacation.

All you need to do is drink this smoothie with a fresh and intense taste on an empty stomach: ¼ of pineapple, 1 carrot, 2 cm of ginger root and 1 teaspoon of Psyllium Seed Powder.

The active ingredients contained in Psyllium, an annual herbaceous plant native to India, have the ability to regulate intestinal transit in case of constipation, thanks to the extraordinary quantity of vegetable fibres.

© breaking latest news

Discover other Food articles

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

