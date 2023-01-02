Losing weight is a question of sport and diet but also of many small habits to adopt for a healthy routine. Let’s see what they are.

Do aerobic activity before going to sleep

Whether it’s a walk or a pilates session, the important thing is that it lasts an hour in order to induce a series of biological functions such as stress reduction and metabolism regulation. Various scientific sources have found a close correlation between good sleep and weight loss, therefore it is advisable to do some activity to improve this aspect.

Yes to the snack before bedtime

We are not talking about toast or biscuits, carbohydrates are best relegated to the first part of the day. A healthy snack, like a fennel or a carrot, will help you face the night better and not wake up feeling hungry. Feeling too hungry could be an incentive to eat more at breakfast but it is better to distribute calories in a more frequent and balanced way.

Avoid cell phones before bed

If you’re one of those people who watches TV in their room or wastes time on their cell phone, it’s good to change your habit for a very simple reason: too much light induces an imbalance in the production of melatonin, which is directly involved in the weight loss process. It is therefore better not to alter the metabolism but to sleep in a room without light and with the blinds down.

Don’t dine too late

A healthy rule provides for dinner between 19.00 and 21.00, not too late as the body needs at least a couple of hours to be able to digest the meal correctly. And to do even better, the suggestion is to prefer proteins and vegetables, avoiding fats and carbohydrates. Yes to white meats and fish, with a side dish of grilled, boiled or baked seasonal vegetables. Carbohydrates should be consumed more at breakfast and lunch while refined fats and sugars are best avoided altogether except on rare occasions.

Turn off the heating in the room

Even if you will almost certainly turn off the radiators so as not to weigh too much on the bill, know that this single action also has repercussions on your body. Several scientific studies have confirmed it: the body consumes more calories in a cold or warm room than in a hot one, so don’t miss this small opportunity to burn 7% more calories than normal. The ideal temperature to achieve this goal is 18°.

