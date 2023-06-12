5 things you need to know about Tabata Training

A few minutes, maximum effort: it’s the perfect equation for a sculpted body in no time! It’s not a miracle, but the principles of Tabata are a workout that in just 6 weeks will give you a fabulous body…

Here we are! We worked a lot during the winter to get to the impeccable costume test. Each has chosen its own favourite sport, from running to free body, from padel to pilates, each discipline had the goal of contributing to a sculpted physique. Of all of them, there must have been someone who certainly used the metodo Tabata for your work out, a way of working that has a rather recent history and promises truly sensational results. You have no more excuses, you can no longer say I don’t have time to trainI don’t have the equipment because this type of training has sessions quite short even 15 minutes and you work a lot on the free body so it can be practiced by anyone even at home. Let’s find out more…

What is Tabata? A workout designed according to a protocol

Il Tabata training method takes its name from its creator, the Dr. Tabata who in 1996 introduced this way of doing sport for the first time. The Tabata was born with a specific goal to improve the aerobic and anaerobic characteristics. It includes high-intensity exercises that are interspersed with short moments of rest, all to be repeated for 8 volte. The whole series lasts about 4 minutes and you always need one initial stretching and a warm-up of the muscles very precise. At the end of the training session, a cool-down must not be missing! If the benefit of this workout is to be very short and intenselo downside is that if you are not really trained you have to get there slowly because it requires good preparation.

Il Tabata protocol original was born to be made only with the exercise bike and then over time it was modulated on other types of aerobic sports such as spinning, running, step, but also squats or other tools. To perform a Tabata workout at the correct intensity and therefore have the maximum benefits, you must follow a workout that uses the 75% of your maximum heart rate. It seems difficult to say, but making this calculation is very simple, you have to subtract the number of years from the number 220 and 75% is calculated from the result. So you don’t have to be performing all in the same way, but you have to follow your body now more than ever! Each exercise as we said it is repeated 8 times following these times 20 seconds of interval exercises a 10 seconds of restnecessary to return the pulse to a lower heart rate.

Il Tabata protocolit is true that it is needed for those who do not have time to train for a long time, but first of all it is conceived as a work out that can work both aerobically and anaerobically at the same time. This combination has shown that with only 6 weeks of training, indeed for to be precise 42 days, the body noticeably improves and you will start to see amazing results! You have to remember the Tabata, but it’s almost a challenge with yourself, because you have to be ready to give your best and so if at the beginning you are ready to give up after a minute, you must have the certainty inside you that you can do it and you absolutely must not give up! you want a sculpted physique? Tabata will be a perfect ally because it manages to improve muscle strength and resistance and at the same time also works on the metabolism, speeding it up in a very sensitive way!

Tabata is not only benefits… be aware of the disadvantages!

Like all things, like almost all physical training, even the Tabata has some drawbacks and it is important to know this before starting! First of all, if Tabata is a challenge with yourself, precisely because you are at the center, you must listen to your body in order not to fall into the disadvantages of this training method. So avoid a weight overload is the first rule not to fall into fatigue that goes beyond 75% of your pulse and then get no result!. Overloads, which have a relevant effect on the hypertrophic stimulus, tend to exhaust the muscles more quickly and effectively. In fact, if you use tools you must know that you go to work with muscles and joints and therefore if weighed down it is very easy for you to run into contractures, strains, sprains and tendonitis!

An example of a Tabata workout you can do at home on your own

Per make your own Tabata at home you can concentrate on bodyweight training. Don’t think you have few possibilities because there are so many exercises to do and you can build small circuits. Looking up youtube for example if you want to have a guide you will find many. An idea? Matches with a partnership of squats and lunges always with repetitions of 20 seconds of work and 10 of cool-down, repeat the same thing with push-ups and burpeesfinish with the abs for example the crunch e mountain climber. In short, you have all the information to do an effective Tabata workout… now all you need is your good will!