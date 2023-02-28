Lose 10 kilos in a month. It all starts with setting aside a whole series of unhealthy habits.

Lifestyle is key in a diet, as well as the choice of foods to eat (and when to eat them). Why never forget that losing weight must go hand in hand with attention to our health.

Lose 10 kg in one month. It is a goal that many could set themselves, once the Christmas period has been definitively archived. A desire fueled by the desire to take advantage of the months preceding the summer to get back in shape and regain the lost silhouette.

In any case, even those who intend to put the suggestions of the throat in the background because they are apprehensive about the swimsuit fitting will find themselves facing a considerable challenge. For which they are required first constancy and perseverance. The goal of losing 10 kg in a month is not out of reach. Of course, in addition to constancy and perseverance it is also needed know what is being done. Hence the need to put yourself in the hands of a professional expert such as a nutritionist or dietician. Here we are talking about a significant weight loss. So the watchword must first of all be that of protect our healthwithout acting impromptu.

Having said that, losing weight is not only good from the aesthetic point of view, but also above all from that of health. Excessive overweight can in fact expose us to a greater risk of suffering from cardiovascular diseases and other insidious diseases such as diabetes.

Lose 10 kg in a month: 5 tips

In this article we will talk about some general suggestions for those who want to lose 10 kg in a month, as well as see the contraindications of an excessively restrictive diet and the need to observe a well-balanced weekly weight loss plan. We reiterate for the avoidance of doubt, these are generic suggestions to better understand the logic – or, better, the spirit – behind this kind of diet. But for a customized and personalized diet, we repeat, it is absolutely essential consult a professional.

Necessary premise: before understanding what to eat, it is necessary to understand how to live. That is to say, you have to start from lifestyle. In fact, adopting a healthier lifestyle is the key that will allow you to reach your goal (lose weight, lose weight) without gaining weight again after a few months.

Eat slowly

Eat slowly, without “attacking” the food, savoring every bite. First of all it is necessary slow down the pace of our meals, avoiding the consumption frenzy. To learn to consider food in a more balanced way and start acquiring a healthier approach to eating, ceasing to make it an outlet for our stress.

Therefore the first advice is to put the brake. Slow down and enjoy your meal. A simple exercise that will allow us to feel a sense of satiety for a long time. And that above all will allow us not to fall into the typical “sgarri” that spoil every attempt at a diet.

Sleep the right time

One might wonder what the hours of sleep have to do with the kilos we have to lose with the diet. Instead they have something to do with it, and a lot. Everyone will have happened to spend the classic sleepless night. And we will have noticed that after the sleepless night, in addition to the constant daily sleepiness, there was also an inexhaustible hunger to attack us. More than anything else a perennial desire to swallow all kinds of junk food, junk food made of sweets, snacks and other unhealthy foods.

Well, this irresistible urge to devour junk food is a result of lack of sleep. The first antidote is therefore sleep soundly: going to bed and getting up at regular times. Sleeping well is therefore an indispensable first step towards a healthier lifestyle.

Playing sports to lose weight

Those who want to lose weight often focus only on the food not to eat or eat. But you forget so that playing sports and working out are precious allies of those who want to lose weight, especially if we want to do it in a healthy and balanced way. For example, doing aerobic exercise (that is, the so-called cardio training) increases the heart rate and allows you to burn more calories. As a result, accelerating weight loss. The ideal sports for losing weight are, in addition to running, swimming, cycling, strength training, dancing.

Stop weighing yourself every day

Another tip is get off the scale. It seems like a paradox, but weighing yourself every day is of little use. Indeed it can even turn out to be counterproductive and discourage us, prompting us to give up everything. There is therefore no need to monitor our weight every day. Just weigh yourself once every 10 days and at the end of the month. So we will be able to touch our progress with our hands.

The importance of being patient

Overdoing it is never the best thing, even for those who want to lose weight quickly. The risk is always to put our health at risk. This is why to the virtues of constancy and perseverance must be added that of patience. To follow a diet you have to be patient, take one step at a time, and never outrun your leg. The policy of small, gradual and reasonable steps is the one that allows the results achieved to be maintained for a long time.

Losing weight: three golden rules

The three pillars of weight loss three hour rules for losing weight they are pretty simple. The hardest thing is to put them into practice consistently. Here’s what they are:

Eat better

Fare sport

Don’t skip meals

First of all they go to lose weight Eliminate sugary or fizzy drinks, as well as foods high in sugar. It will be good rAlso reduce cheese, red meat and refined carbohydrates (e.g. white bread, sugary breakfast cereals, prepackaged foods). You could replace refined grains with quinoa, oats and brown rice.

Ample space we should give instead to vegetables, fruit, fish, legumes, lean meats and whole grains. During the day, a lot of water should be drunk (at least 2 liters every day), so as to help our body eliminate excess toxins and maintain hydration. To accelerate the loss of liquids we can focus on diuretic and purifying herbal teas or on birch sap.

Weekly menu: some suggestions

Here is also an example of a weekly menu with the most suitable foods to eat for breakfast, mid-morning and afternoon snacks, lunch and dinner. It is a menu that contains the aforementioned foods (whole grains, fish, lean meats, quinoa, etc.)

Breakfast

Breakfast must be complete and nutritious. So a coffee and a croissant taken on the fly are not exactly the model of a good breakfast… Better to focus on foods such as:

Toast with egg

Sugar free cereals

Protein pancakes

Yogurt

Greek yogurt (to make at home if we want)

Fruit

Oat bran flakes and unsweetened almond milk

Skimmed milk

Unsweetened tea or coffee.

Snack

Many tend to skip the mid-morning or mid-afternoon snack. With the result of arriving as hungry as wolves (or almost) at meal time. The logical consequence is an overabundant lunch or dinner, with the risk of screwing up every effort made to lose weight. Green light, therefore, for a snack, which of course must be light and satiating at the same time. Inside we could have foods like these:

Low-fat yogurt (if we haven’t already eaten it for breakfast)

fresh fruit

Nuts (e.g. almonds, pistachios, macadamia nuts and hazelnuts)

A small piece (a small square) of unsweetened dark chocolate

Low-fat yogurt (if you didn’t have it for breakfast)

Lunch

The ideal lunch consists of a well-balanced mix of proteins, carbohydrates and vegetables. In this meal we could therefore give space to this kind of food:

Egg

Pesce

White meat

Turkey breast

Verdure

Feta

Mozzarella

Avocado

Quinoa

Legumes

Brown rice

Whole grain bread.

Cena

In the end, last but not leasttime for dinner. One suggestion is not to eat heavy foods before going to sleep, risking compromising the quality of our sleep. For dinner the most suitable foods could therefore be:

Rice

Pesce

Grilled chicken

Tempeh o tofu

Pumpkin

Edamame soy

Seasonal greens and vegetables

Whole grain bread

Hummus.

Losing 10 kg in a month: does the diet have contraindications?

As for contraindications, it all depends on whether the diet for weight loss comes established by a dietitian or nutritionist. No risk in this case. It goes without saying that the doses and calories of the foods to be taken daily are not the same for everyone. In fact, there are many variables to take into account: age, body structure, health conditions, lifestyle, etc.

Therefore wondering when we should eat each day (or how many daily calories to take) to lose 10 kg in a month is not just a useless exercise. Worse still: it’s downright harmful because it assumes that every body and every metabolism are the same.

It’s not like that. And if the diet we are following leads us to often feel hungry or weak, this means only one thing: that is it doesn’t suit us, and in the long run we could also experience food shortages or other health problems. So, as mentioned before, to lose weight in a non-episodic way you need to arm yourself with patience and perseverance. Besides that consult a doctor or an expert before following a diet.