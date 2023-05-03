5 trends not to be missed!

Springtime is associated with pleasant weather and being outdoors. It’s time to beautify your garden, patio or balcony if you have one of these outdoor spaces. Discover how you can design your balcony here – these are the 5 trends that you should not miss in 2023!

Design balcony – living room outdoors

A key trend to keep in mind is the integration of indoor and outdoor spaces so that they appear as one cohesive place. This includes choosing particularly comfortable and luxurious materials for the outdoor furniture to create an atmosphere comparable to that of an indoor space. An outdoor living room is one of the outdoor decor trends set to continue this year.

A wooden or rattan sofa on the balcony can be combined with a variety of interior items made of different materials and colors, creating a very comfortable place to relax and enjoy the rays of the sun.

Due to its adaptability and ease of use, modular design is becoming increasingly popular in the field of outdoor furniture. The term “modular furniture” refers to pieces of furniture that can be taken apart and reconfigured in different ways. This category of furniture is ideal for use in areas with limited space, as it can be adapted to the specific needs of the user. Modular furniture is an excellent option if you live in a small apartment or house with limited access to outdoor spaces.

What materials will be popular for furnishing balconies in 2023?

Regardless of whether it’s furniture for the balcony, garden or terrace – one unbreakable rule applies to this year’s designers: no plastic. Outdoor furniture in 2023 must be manufactured in an environmentally friendly way. Of particular note are those made of teak, either oil treated or untreated. The challenges of ecology and sustainability have never been as urgent as they are today. We see it in the way outdoor spaces are designed, but we see it most clearly in the choice of materials.

Natural materials such as wood, bamboo, rattan and stone have never been as popular as they are today. This style pays attention not only to the design as a whole and the choice of materials, but also to the use of colors. Terracotta color and beige are just two examples of the natural tones that prevail outdoors.

Colorful outdoor decoration for the year 2023

By decorating the outdoor space with bright and cheerful accents, you can make her look more summer than ever. Choose pillows in colors that put you in a better mood – turquoise, fuchsia pink, lemon yellow or coral are just a few examples.

In addition to bright summer tones such as orange, yellow, pink and green, summery themes as well as tropical and floral patterns bring a cheerful touch to the outdoor area. Thanks to the versatility of today’s decor, it’s easy to switch up the look to suit the occasion or current mood.

Design the balcony – don’t forget the outdoor lights and carpet

Put some table lamps with colorful shades on your balcony or install an outdoor light in a particularly gloomy area to create a romantic setting. This adds a touch of elegance to the outdoor space and makes for a more comfortable experience.

Modern rugs designed for outdoor use do not require installation as they are constructed to allow moisture to pass through while retaining their color for many years. Since you have a comfortable and cushioned surface for your feet outdoors, when you use an outdoor mat, the look of the balcony will be sophisticated, modern and functional.

Plants are a must

Plants are often the first thing that comes to mind when thinking of an outdoor space. There is a wide range of plants that can be integrated into the balcony, such as a functional hedge to protect against prying eyes, attractive flowering shrubs or aromatic garden herbs. Balcony gardens are very beautiful and successful this year. Therefore, it is not surprising that one of the outdoor decoration trends of summer 2023 is the use of plants outdoors. You can also go on vacation without leaving your home if you just bring some unusual plants from different countries.

Boxwood, cherry laurel, thuja, firethorn and azalea are some trendy plants that are great for large balconies and patios. Pampas grass, holly, and bamboo are also good choices for a sunny outdoor space.

We recommend incorporating a selection of evergreens and traditional balcony plants into your outdoor space so you can enjoy the blooms in the warmer weather. On the other hand, if you don’t feel like gardening, a few artificial plants that look like real plants are a good choice for the balcony. Consider the light and shadow conditions on your balcony before choosing plants for it. There are plants that thrive in the shade, but there are also those that need a certain amount of sunlight on a daily basis.