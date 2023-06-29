5 tricks to train your memory and always remember everything

Do you want to improve and train your memory, but you don’t know how to do it? I’ll tell you 5 tricks that made me reach a breakthrough!

With the hectic life we ​​lead, remembering everything is not easy at all. We have so many things to do, that sometimes it can happen to us forget something, perhaps even very important.



Our mind can be occupied by so many thoughts. Work, home, family and problems completely absorb all our energies and, sometimes, the brain could literally go haywire and make us forget really fundamental things. That’s why today, I thought I’d reveal a few little tricks to improve your memory. The brain is like a muscle, so the more you train it, the “stronger” it gets. Let’s see how to do it right away, you won’t believe your eyes and the results you’ll get!

How to train your memory in a few steps: just a few very small tricks

As we have seen, the human mind can become stronger, just by knowing how to train them.



Sometimes, it takes very little to improve your own mental performance. You just have to find out right away which are the 5 best tricks to train your brain and be able to remember many more things than today. You will see that, immediately, you will have exceptional results, you will not believe your own eyes.

Memory exercises: The first trick to help the brain memorize more information is to do some simple memory exercises. For example, instead of typing in a phone number, write it down on paper, try to memorize it, and then try typing it on the phone keypad. Another exercise could be to read an interesting piece of news, try to memorize as many details as possible and then tell it to friends, relatives and colleagues so as to also train memory at a communicative level. Do not memorize: by now it is known that learning things by heart, without understanding them thoroughly, is completely wrong. Tell the truth, how many poems do you remember the exact words of even if you were made to memorize them at school? Unfortunately memorizing "empty words" is absolutely useless. In order to learn and therefore also memorize, the brain must absorb knowledge. When you try to memorize something, look for a way to fix it in your mind by associating it with a mood, a thought, a scene or a story. Associations: to remember better, making acute associations could be an important trick. Then associate what you want to remember with another word or use the words to create a song to hum. By dint of singing it, everything you want will remain in your mind. Write: if you want to impress something on your mind, writing can help you tremendously because different senses come into play. However, do not write on a mobile phone or tablet, you must write by hand, with pen and paper. Close your eyes: recent research has brought to light a very curious aspect of human memory. Two groups of people were tested. They had to remember some things and it turned out that those who closed their eyes to fix that specific concept in their mind could remember much better than those who kept their eyes open during the experiment.

In addition to these 5 points, it is also important to keep in mind another aspect. Indeed, not everyone knows, but also allo lifestyle which can affect your memory skills. Poor sleep, bad sleep and stress can affect mental clarity and the brain’s ability to concentrate. So, sleep well and at the right hours (Here are some tips that can help you a lot), eat well and healthy foods and get some exercise. Many underestimate it, but moving a little every day allows the mind to free itself, it also allows the body to eliminate stress and the body feels much better.

You just have to try these 5 tricks and find out that you too can improve your memory and be able to remember many more than you think. You will be able to say hello to your forgetful old self, you won’t believe it!

