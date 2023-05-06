5 unknown facts about hand hygiene

With a difference: Information on the International Day of Hand Hygiene

Cologne, May 5th, 2023: Launched by the World Health Organization (WHO), International Hand Hygiene Day takes place every year on May 5th. instead of. The reason why this date was chosen is of symbolic importance: the two fives each symbolize five fingers. Especially during the pandemic, information about correct hand hygiene accumulated. And rightly so, of course. So we all know the importance. That’s why the hygiene experts from the technology company Dyson present five unknown facts about hand hygiene.

Who Invented Hand Washing?

1. Hardly anyone knows him today, but Ignaz Semmelweis (1818-1865) is one of the most important founders of modern hand hygiene and is considered the man who invented hand washing. He was the first to recognize the importance of hand washing for overall health. With his observations, he made hand washing a duty for all obstetricians, saving thousands of mothers from the dreaded childbed fever.

The right measure is crucial

2. According to the WHO, up to 80% of all infectious diseases are transmitted via the hands. Regular hand washing is also important because we touch our faces up to five times an hour on average. This gives the bacteria a direct opportunity to penetrate our mucous membranes.

However, washing your hands incorrectly or too often can also be harmful. Especially when very warm water or harsh cleaning agents are used. This strains the protective acid mantle of the skin and throws the natural skin fats out of balance. This can dry out the skin or make it prone to irritation.

Drying is just as important as washing

3.Not only washing hands is necessary to prevent infection and remove bacteria from hands. What many people don’t realize is that wet hands can spread up to 1,000 times more bacteria than dry hands – so the risk of infection increases significantly if you don’t pay enough attention to drying. Simply shaking out your hands after washing is not enough.

Where do most bacteria lurk in everyday life?

4. Door knob or handrail: Those who use public transport have a six times higher risk of infection than someone who travels by bike, car or on foot. The telephone, computer keyboard and mouse are also some of the uncleanest places – often more bacteria accumulate there than in the toilet. Therefore, all things that people constantly hold in their hands should also be disinfected regularly.

Intelligent toilet cabin ensures cleanliness

5. The French Jacques Robaey invented a toilet cubicle that forces its users to adequate hand hygiene. Because the doors only open again when the visitor has washed their hands for at least ten seconds. Clever!

In Germany alone there are over 166 million hands – whose hygiene is extremely important as it significantly reduces the spread of infectious diseases. Washing hands is therefore not only important in times of a pandemic or influenza, but relevant every day and in every season.

