House cleaning: let’s face it, the temptation to postpone or delegate is always quite strong.

In fact, the aversion to classic household tasks seems to be widespread, at least among Italians: this is demonstrated by a research conducted by Everli, the online shopping marketplace, and GoStudent, the portal for tutoring via the web, which analyzed the habits of over 440 Italian mothers and fathers when it comes to shopping and, more generally, to manage the family organization.

From what emerged, at the top of the ranking of family tasks most hated by Italians, household chores stand outthat the 45% of respondents would gladly delegate.

Nevertheless tidy up and take care of the environment where you live could represent a real cure-allespecially in terms of mental well-being as various scientific studies have shown over the years.

To address the issue recently was a article that appeared in Forbes which consulted some experts and reported the results of several studies whose objective was to investigate the correlation between mental health and the home environment.

A 1997 study was among the first to demonstrate how childhood living conditions have a significant impact on adult health. Results then confirmed by a comparative study of 2000 which highlighted how a improvements in housing quality matched a improvement of mental health of the residents.

Similarly, more recently, a 2020 research, conducted this time in Korea, showed the relationship between substandard housing conditions and symptoms depressives. A Chinese study from 2021 also confirms the close relationship between well-being and the home environment: according to what emerged, in fact, the people involved had more likely to exhibit good health When they lived in tidy houses.

«Our outer worlds inevitably influence our inner worlds and vice versa» – in fact explains to Forbes Danielle Roeske, a psychologist at the Newport Academy.

Basically, when our minds feel overwhelmed, even our living spaces can end up being abandoned to disorder – says psychologist Peggy Loo, director of the Manhattan Therapy Collective, in the article. For the same reason, living in a messy space can lead to stress, anxiety, difficulty concentrating and relationship tensions.

But that’s not all: there are others too reasons why doing chores can help you feel better mentally.

Skeptics?

Here in the gallery below 5 ways house cleaning can benefit your mental health.

