5 Ways to Include Your Kids in Your Workout Routine

Parents Struggle to Exercise – Unless They Include Their Kids

Many parents of young children find it difficult to prioritize exercise. Kids always seem to need something when you’re trying to lace up your running shoes or roll out your yoga mat. But there’s no need to skip your workout. In fact, consider doing it together with your children. Exercising together allows for family time and serves as a way to set a healthy example for your kids. Research even suggests that children with active parents are more likely to be active themselves in their adult lives.

According to Kelly Bryant, a trainer for the Future app, there are many ways to have an acceptable exercise routine with your kids. Instead of aiming for the perfect workout, Bryant recommends including your children in your training by finding routines that work with your own weight. For example, you can do jumping exercises like squat jumps and jumping jacks together. You can also make it a couples routine, in which your child does exercises while you hold a plank or do other exercises.

If your kids lose interest in participating, you can appoint them as coaches. Ask them to count your reps or run the timer on your phone. This gives them a sense of responsibility and authority, which they often enjoy.

For a more engaging experience, you can turn exercise into a game. Use songs to do exercises related to specific words or phrases. Also, try playing a game of “exercise mime,” where family members take turns doing and imitating different strength moves or yoga poses.

To keep your children engaged, be creative when it comes to running. Set up races in a park or open area, challenge your kids to ride a bike around a circuit while you do sit-ups, or use small, light objects to create a running course with your child. You can also pace yourself alongside your kids on bikes or skateboards or alternate intervals of running and walking together.

A playground can be a great place to get a full-body workout. Take advantage of playground equipment to create different stations for cardio, core, and upper- and lower-body exercises.

If you’re short on time or resources, take advantage of free workout videos online. Platforms like Peloton and Crunch+ offer family classes, and there are plenty of free workout videos available on YouTube. You can teach your children new moves by watching dance or aerobic videos, or create your own dance routine using free resources.

Remember, any level of activity is a big step forward, so don’t feel bad if your workout isn’t as rewarding as working out without kids. Include your children in your exercise routine and set a healthy example for them, while also enjoying meaningful family time.

