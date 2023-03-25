Home Health “5 wins in the last 10. Isn’t this this…
Health

“5 wins in the last 10. Isn’t this this…

by admin

After Thomas’s introductory words TuchelOliver also spoke at the press conference Kahn e Hasan Salihamidzic, managing director and sporting director of Bayern Munich. Below is an excerpt from the conference.

Bayern, the words of Oliver Kahn

Oliver Kahn he has declared: “The last few days have been difficult for everyone, I didn’t sleep for one or two nights. We’ve worked well together with Nagelsmann for two years, he’s an excellent coach and we’ve always got along well on a personal level. In the last 10 Bundesliga games we’ve achieved 5 wins, 3 draws and 2 defeats: this is not our aspiration. We thought that Bayern’s goals for this and next season are in danger, that’s why we had to make a decision. It was a process on which we thought a lot, not an emotional reaction”.

Agree with Kahn too Salihamidzicwho stated: “The performance curve was constantly pointing downwards – explained the Bayern manager -. In the end we were no longer convinced and we had to react. Fortunately there was a top option on the market.”

