After Thomas’s introductory words TuchelOliver also spoke at the press conference Kahn e Hasan Salihamidzic, managing director and sporting director of Bayern Munich. Below is an excerpt from the conference.

Bayern, the words of Oliver Kahn

Oliver Kahn he has declared: “The last few days have been difficult for everyone, I didn’t sleep for one or two nights. We’ve worked well together with Nagelsmann for two years, he’s an excellent coach and we’ve always got along well on a personal level. In the last 10 Bundesliga games we’ve achieved 5 wins, 3 draws and 2 defeats: this is not our aspiration. We thought that Bayern’s goals for this and next season are in danger, that’s why we had to make a decision. It was a process on which we thought a lot, not an emotional reaction”.

Agree with Kahn too Salihamidzicwho stated: “The performance curve was constantly pointing downwards – explained the Bayern manager -. In the end we were no longer convinced and we had to react. Fortunately there was a top option on the market.”