5-year-old boy ends up in hospital for a tick bite » ILMETEO.it

CASTROVILLARI (Cosenza): 5-year-old boy ends up in hospital for a tick bite

Don’t underestimate the tick bite A few days ago a 5-year-old boy from Castrovillari, in the province of Cosenza, was stung by a tick and was hospitalized due to an infection, but his life was never in danger. The very young man was assisted and treated by doctors and then was able to go home.

Parasites such as ticks are particularly active due to high temperatures and an increase in environmental humidity and represent an increasingly widespread danger, while during the winter months they take refuge in the cracks in the rocks or in the cracks in the walls of chicken coops and animal shelters . However, with the arrival of the warm season and the milder climate, they become active again and prolong their presence until the following autumn.

The preferred habitat of some types of ticks are areas covered with dense grassy and shrubby vegetation. The risk inside houses where pets are present should not be overlooked either.

To avoid a possible sting as in the case of the child, it is essential to adopt a series of preventive measures. It is advisable to prevent these creatures from entering living spaces, using protective nets and keeping the places frequented by pets clean and tidy. Furthermore. Protective clothing should be worn when exploring heavily vegetated environments, such as open woodlands. Especially when the temperatures are very high.

Therefore, the case of the child’s infection should not be underestimated. In Italy the most widespread diseases due to ticks are: encephalitis, Lyme disease, rickettsiosis, tick-borne relapsing fever, tularemia, meningoencephalitis; it has also been discovered that the local ticks are carriers of a new virus, the Alongshan, a strong inflammation of the brain.

