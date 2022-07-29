PADUA – After the West Nile, here comes the Dengue fever, also called “bone-breaking fever”. There is a case in the province, a 50 years old just returned from Central Americataken over byUlss 6 Euganea. «In agreement with the local administration – the health company says through a note – we will proceed tomorrow morning (July 30, ed) to the disinfestation with larvicide fight in the public street and adulticide and larvicide in the homes; tomorrow night adulticide in the public street, in both cases the range of action is 200 meters around the man’s house. In fact, if the tiger mosquito bites an infected person, it can in turn infect other people ». This is an extraordinary pest control activated by the Ulss Prevention Department. Dengue fever causes headaches, bone pain and skin rash and can develop into severe forms.

