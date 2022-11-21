Sicily is the first region in the world to experiment with an alternative and effective treatment for lymphedema, a rare chronic disease that affects 50,000 people on the island. An innovative therapy that will be officially presented on 26 and 27 November on the occasion of the second national conference on complementary medicine to be held in Palermo.

The national conference will be an opportunity to celebrate 200 years of homeopathy, which arrived in Italy, more precisely in Naples, in 1821 following the Austrian troops. Space therefore for homeopathy, between tradition and current events, complementary and regenerative therapies and acupuncture, between prevention and therapeutic pathways.

The great event dedicated to complementary medicine will be hosted by the recreational club for defense employees in via della Favorita 1. The opening of the works is scheduled for 9 with the intervention of Edmondo Palmeri, president of the congress, Gaetano Galvagno, president of the Ars, Salvatore Amato, president of the Order of Doctors of Palermo, Mario Bilardo, president of the Order of Pharmacists of Palermo, Eleonora Indorato, director of the Cefpas School of General Medicine and Giovanni Gorga, president of Omeoimprese.

“Already successfully applied on several patients, the treatment is based on the use of blood mononuclear cells which allows for the treatment of primary lymphedema, significantly reducing the circumference of the limb affected by the disease and therefore giving excellent results – declare Dr. Edmondo Palmeri, vascular surgeon and national councilor Sif, and Mario Bellisi, head of the simple departmental operational unit of phlebolymphology of the university hospital Policlinico di Palermo – At the moment the therapy is administered only in Palermo, at the phlebolymphology unit of the Policlinico Paolo Giaccone. There is no other place where you can have this treatment, which is why we are also treating patients from all over the world, including Greece.”

During the two days, we will also discuss the recent establishment of the Working Group for Lymphedema at the Health Department of the Sicilian Region – team directed by Dr. Mario Bellisi and by Dr. Edmondo Palmeri – which aims to develop a wider and more diversified assistance offer on the island, promoting the establishment of a diagnostic therapeutic assistance path and a network of regional centers, for the treatment of lymphedema and pathologies related to the system lymphatic.