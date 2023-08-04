Expert interview: 500,000 Germans are addicted to porn – when consumption becomes problematic

Watching porn is part of everyday life for many people. But it can also be problematic. What colloquially is called porn addiction is medically called pornography use disorder. A psychology professor explains when consumption becomes an addiction – and what those affected can do.

Germany, the porn country. In this country, more porn is watched on the Internet than in any other country in the world. Even more than in the US. This sometimes has dramatic consequences: an estimated 500,000 people in Germany are considered porn addicts. There are no exact figures. Because those affected do not always speak openly about the taboo disease.

At what point is the line between very high consumption and addiction actually reached? And what about children whose first experience of sexual content is (unrealistic) pornography? Rudolf Stark, Professor of Psychotherapy and Systems Neuroscience at the Justus Liebig University in Gießen, answers the most important questions.

FOCUS online: Mr. Stark, how many people in Germany are addicted to porn?

Rudolf Stark: For men, we assume three to five percent of the adult male population. For women, we are well below that. Here it is less than one percent who suffer from the so-called pornography use disorder. Colloquially, one also speaks of pornography addiction or porn addiction for short.

Why are men affected so much more often than women?

Stark: Interestingly, our MRI scans show that the brains of men and women respond relatively similarly to pornography. In both cases, the reward system in particular is activated. We know that from other addictions like nicotine addiction.

The common explanations are that men may be more sexually motivated and therefore make more use of this material. Then the pornographic content has so far been very much geared towards men and less attractive to women. But socio-cultural influences certainly also play a role. It is more socially acceptable for men to watch porn. This is also shown by looking at other countries, where the gender difference is not nearly as great as in Germany. In South America, for example, significantly more women consume pornography.

Do you have an explanation for this?

Stark: This may be due to the fact that in South American countries sexuality is seen as much more liberal and natural than here in the western tradition. Here, women were only granted their own sexuality very late.

About the expert

Rudolf Stark heads the professorship for psychotherapy and systems neuroscience at the Justus Liebig University in Giessen. He is also director of the Bender Institute of Neuroimaging, an institute that investigates psychological processes in a neuroscientific manner.

For more than 15 years he has been researching, among other things, in the field of pornography use disorders.

At what point are sufferers considered “addicted”?

Stark: Pornography use disorder can be understood as a form of the diagnosis “compulsive sexual behavior disorder” according to the WHO classification. There are clear criteria that must be met.

The two most important criteria are loss of control and subjective suffering. Those affected notice that consumption is actually not good for them. They try to reduce consumption, but they don’t succeed. And this despite the fact that they are confronted with massive negative consequences – in their professional and private lives. Small example: During working hours you only think about when you can next go to the toilet to watch porn.

So an hourly rule à la “from 4 hours of porn consumption you are addicted” does not apply?

Stark: There is of course a connection. Because the more pornography is consumed, the greater the risk of becoming addicted. But you can’t pin it down to a number of hours. There are certainly people, and especially men, who don’t consume that much, but are still considered addicted.

And by the way, four hours is still comparatively moderate. There are certainly people who consume six, seven, eight hours a day. You can see that consumption dominates life here.

How can those affected find out for themselves whether they are affected?

Stark: Just give up porn consumption for a week. If you can do that without any problems, it is an indication that you are in a rather uncritical area. If it is extremely difficult or if you cannot manage it at all, this can be the first warning signal.

The decisive factor is the negative consequences that arise from this. Do I have to pay a price for my consumption? For example, am I constantly overtired from spending nights watching porn? Am I just thinking about when I can consume next? Those are warning signs. Then you should limit consumption and, if in doubt, seek professional help.

The partnership probably suffers, too.

Stark: Yes, because those affected live out a very narrow, egocentric sexuality. You choose exactly the film that optimally serves your own fantasy or fetish. Those affected repeatedly report that it then becomes increasingly difficult to develop a similarly pleasurable sexuality in a partnership. It is very upsetting for those affected to realize that real sex with their partner is no longer satisfying at all. Having to imagine a film in your head in order to get an erection at all is experienced by many men as a threatening consequence of their consumption.

Self-esteem suffers massively because you just can’t manage to limit consumption. In the worst case, depression and suicidal tendencies can also be observed here.

Where can those affected find help?

Stark: The right contact persons are psychotherapists. Unfortunately, there are few who specialize in pornography use disorder. We also noticed this in our research. We are therefore currently working on researching new, effective psychotherapy approaches. This includes, for example, a combination of individual and group therapy, the involvement of a couples therapist if necessary, and an app to support those affected in acute situations.

Therapiestudie PornLoS

In 2024, the PornLoS project (treating pornography use disorder effectively – life without addiction pressure) will start in Hesse, Rhineland-Palatinate and Saarland under the direction of Prof. Stark. The project is financed by means of the Innovation Fund of the Federal Joint Committee. Two new therapy methods are being tested and compared with previous therapy approaches.

As part of this study, 150 psychotherapists are also being trained in the treatment of pornography use disorders.

We are still looking for patients! Information can be found at www.pornlos.de.

Are you seeing an increase in cases? Maybe also since the corona pandemic?

Stark: There is actually a lot of debate as to whether the number of people affected has increased since the pandemic. Here, however, the publications are very contradictory. But basically there are already some indicators that suggest that there is an increase in problematic cases. Regardless of the pandemic, there is increasing consumption of pornography.

Here, of course, the availability of the Internet plays a role. For me, the stronger trigger is the smartphone. It can be consumed anywhere and anytime. Of course, this poses a risk.

What about children and young people?

Stark: We see that children and young people are starting to consume pornography earlier and earlier. Many already at the age of twelve or thirteen. If you imagine that they might be sexually socialized through porn – which is sometimes contemptuous of women or men – that’s problematic. This may then be seen as normal because you don’t know anything else.

There is no concrete data, but it is to be feared that socialization through pornography will have an impact on their later sex life. And there are studies that show, for example, that the earlier consumption is started, the higher the probability that a pornography use disorder will develop.

Germany is considered a porn country. Maybe something has to change politically as well?

Stark: In any case. Because children come here to material that is absolutely not child-friendly. And everything should be done to protect children and young people from this content. The state is obviously having a hard time here. It is supposedly not easy because the site operators can quickly change locations. But whether that’s actually the only reason or whether a certain turning a blind eye is also the order of the day… that’s difficult to judge.

The fact is: It’s a billion-dollar market and we can see that, from a legal point of view, Germany is a very sexually liberal country. For example with regard to the right to prostitution, but also with regard to pornography.

They have been dealing with porn addiction for more than 15 years. Also see how much sufferers suffer. Would it be better to ban porn altogether?

Stark: Apart from the fact that this cannot be implemented, the assessment of pornography also varies greatly in the literature. Sometimes pornography is demonized as something very bad, sometimes positively as the development of human sexuality and the destigmatization of sexual fantasies.

I think that when people are adults, they are also entitled to decide for themselves whether they want to consume or not. What I see really critically is the protection of minors. Stricter rules must apply here so that no false stereotypes and behaviors are conveyed. This is a point that should be discussed in society as a whole.

