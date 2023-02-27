Home Health 51-year-old man deadly ambushed, homicide investigation
A 51-year-old man died after being hit by multiple bullets fired from a high-voltage firearm Aci Sant’Antonino, in the province of Catania. The man, rushed to the Acireale hospital, lost his life in the late afternoon and an investigation has been opened into the case by the carabinieri of the Acireale company to reconstruct the facts.


Ambush in the street, dead 51 years old

According to local media reports, the victim is the 51-year-old Francesco Ilardi. The man allegedly lost his life in what appears to be a mafia-style ambush, with hitmen getting out of a car and shooting at the man.

The victim, perhaps recently controlled by the killers, tried to escape, but several bullets hit him from behind and left him no escape. Shots were fired in front of a private club in Aci Sant’Antonio, in the Catania area.


Ilardi was immediately transported, in serious condition, to the Santa Marta and Santa Venera hospital in Acireale. The doctors tried to do everything possible to save him, subjecting him to a delicate surgerybut they failed to snatch the man from death.

Killer in fuga

As mentioned, it would have been a hitman aboard a car who fired, but the dynamics still remain to be reconstructed and for this reason the carabinieri of the Acireale company and the provincial command of Catania, who are investigating the ambush, are acquiring the recordings of video surveillance systems in the area.

According to an initial reconstruction, the shooter was waiting for the man, so he knew his habits and fired several shots as soon as he left the private hunting club. L’perpetrator of the murder has not yet been identified.


Investigations are under way

Investigations are underway to reconstruct the victim’s personality and his acquaintances to trace a possible motive.

The Catania prosecutor’s office has opened an investigation and the investigators are acquiring testimonies and useful elements to be able to identify who fired and reconstruct the reasons for the crazy act.


Photo source: ANSA

